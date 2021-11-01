Frost talks job status, says 'We've got to get the wins. The wins take care of everything'

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday that he thought his fourth team here would be the one to “pop,” adding that he’s confident in the program going forward while noting he doesn’t pay attention to growing conversation about his job status beyond this season.

Frost is 15-26 overall, 6-15 against the Big Ten West and oversees a team that fallen to 3-6 ahead of a closing run that begins Saturday with No. 5 Ohio State and finishes with Wisconsin and Iowa.

“You learn as a coach not to pay any attention to that stuff,” Frost said when asked about hot-seat talk. “I owe it to the kids to give them my everything, so do the coaches, and we are. And the kids are giving us everything they have right back because of our relationship with those guys. Everything else doesn’t matter. We can only control what we can control.”

Frost was asked how long he thinks it should take to get NU to where he wants it.