Frost talks departure of 'one of my best friends'; young QB battle; Markese Stepp progress

Because of the amount of experience the rest of the offense has collectively, the young signal-callers got thrown right into the deep end when preseason camp began.

“We’re kind of approaching fall camp a little bit different this year — we always do — but we want to throw everything at ’em quick,” Frost said. “I want to get that first unit available to run anything we need to run early on and then we’ll start scaling it back and dialing in a little more. So we’re throwing a lot at those guys, particularly Haarberg.

“They picked up right where they left off in spring. Both of them are doing really good things.”

The head coach said it was too early to say how they might stack up behind junior starter Adrian Martinez, but intimated that Haarberg and Smothers will continue vying for the No. 2 job well past the end of camp.

"I have no idea how it will shake out right now, but they're both doing good things," Frost said. "Whatever decision we make for Game 1 might not be the decision for Game 2, so we’ll keep bringing them both along."

Stepp in the right direction: Another day, another round of praise for USC transfer running back Markese Stepp, who is ahead of schedule in his return from offseason foot surgery.