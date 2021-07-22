Frost take a bullish stance on Alberts, Martinez, and his team at Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has already met with new NU athletic director Trev Alberts four times, including once before Alberts officially as the AD, he said Thursday morning.
The third coach to speak at Big Ten Media Days on the the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, Frost touched on a number of topics during his initial 15 minutes meeting with the media.
It didn't take long to get to the topic of his new boss.
"Nebraska's a special place. It's unique. I think we hired a guy that understands that, who's worn the uniform, who's been there," Frost said. "We (Nebraska coaches) all wanted somebody that understood Nebraska and could come alongside coaches that are already in place and help us succeed at the highest level possible."
Frost said he didn't have anything to do with the process of selecting Alberts, but he's kept in touch with the former NU linebacker over the years.
"I think the coaches at the University of Nebraska, not just the football program, but the other coaches, were really excited to have somebody else that might understand Nebraska, understand the unique assets and opportunities of Nebraska, and also the challenges of Nebraska," Frost said.
Frost also said those early meetings with Alberts have been productive.
"I know he and I are on the same page with a lot of the things that we want to do to try and help build this program, and help build this athletic department."
A couple other topics Frost hit on Thursday morning:
Excitement is high: Frost said "without a doubt" this is the most excited he's been about the program in his tenure.
But "We've got to go earn whatever respect we get. So far we haven't done enough of that. But our players are excited to do it," Frost said. We've really been focusing on the things that we needed to fix as a football team. We've had too many self-inflicted wounds, too many errors, turnovers, penalties, those type of things that have kept us from winning some football games. Special teams is another one. And our players are really mindful of that and dedicated to that, and have been through spring ball and summer."
Bullish on Martinez: Quarterback Adrian Martinez isn't in Indianapolis, but Frost said he thinks his four-year starter is primed for a big season.
"This is the most comfortable I've ever seen him in who he is. The most confident I've seen him in his talent,' Frost said. "He knows the things that we all need to get better at. I'm expecting him to have a big season.
"He's in a really good place mentally and physically."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.