Frost take a bullish stance on Alberts, Martinez, and his team at Big Ten Media Days

"I know he and I are on the same page with a lot of the things that we want to do to try and help build this program, and help build this athletic department."

A couple other topics Frost hit on Thursday morning:

Excitement is high: Frost said "without a doubt" this is the most excited he's been about the program in his tenure.

But "We've got to go earn whatever respect we get. So far we haven't done enough of that. But our players are excited to do it," Frost said. We've really been focusing on the things that we needed to fix as a football team. We've had too many self-inflicted wounds, too many errors, turnovers, penalties, those type of things that have kept us from winning some football games. Special teams is another one. And our players are really mindful of that and dedicated to that, and have been through spring ball and summer."

Bullish on Martinez: Quarterback Adrian Martinez isn't in Indianapolis, but Frost said he thinks his four-year starter is primed for a big season.

"This is the most comfortable I've ever seen him in who he is. The most confident I've seen him in his talent,' Frost said. "He knows the things that we all need to get better at. I'm expecting him to have a big season.