Red Report: Making corrections; injury report; Aussie rules; Polar Bear on hunt

But he's on the field now, and working to refine his form while transitioning from the game he grew up playing in Australia to the American version.

"Kicking the ball is biggest (skill that transfers), but mentality-wise, it’s, I’m not just the punter on the team. I’m an athlete," the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Cerni said. "I’m here to push everyone else around me, and I’m here to run as hard as I can, and tackle — I do love to tackle, and I think that’s one aspect that we do bring to this game. I’m not scared to tackle and run down the field and hit someone.

"Also I think just the ability to read the game and see what’s happening around you in very quick succession and take that in, and hold the ball up a little longer or just get it off quick."

Polar Bear on the hunt: Nash Hutmacher arrived at Nebraska with much fanfare, then mostly toiled in obscurity as a freshman in 2020, appearing only in the season finale against Rutgers.

But 2021 saw the 6-foot-4, 325-pound freshman they call the polar bear trot on to the field and play much of the second half against Fordham in front of a full Memorial Stadium.