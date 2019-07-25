{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11.17

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the team onto the field to take on Michigan State on Nov. 17, 2018, at Memorial Stadium.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo

With a week remaining in the offseason before Nebraska players and coaches report for official duty Aug. 1, preseason recognition continued to roll in for the Husker head coach and one of his standout players. 

Scott Frost was named to the preseason watchlist for the Bobby Dodd award, given annually to the best coach in the country. Junior wide receiver JD Spielman, meanwhile, continued a strong "list season," as a member of the preseason honoree for the Paul Hornung award. 

Frost is coming off a 4-8 season in his first year at the helm at NU, but swept the postseason national coach of the year awards in 2017 after leading Central Florida to a 13-0 year and a Peach Bowl win over Auburn in his second and final season in Orlando. 

Frost is one of 23 head coaches on the preseason advisory and one of six from the Big Ten. Also representing the conference: Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald, Penn State's James Franklin and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. 

The Hornung is given to a player by the Louisville Sports Commission each year who possesses, "versatility enabling a player to make an impact at numerous positions on the field." Spielman, of course, is an accomplished wide receiver, has played out of the backfield in his career and also has a punt return touchdown and a kick return touchdown on his career ledger as well. 

Spielman is one of 46 players overall on the watchlist and one of seven from the Big Ten. That group includes last year's winner in Purdue sophomore Rondale Moore. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

