Frost: Senior DB Deontai Williams' knee injury 'not too bad;' QB Adrian Martinez 'a little beat up'
Frost: Senior DB Deontai Williams' knee injury 'not too bad;' QB Adrian Martinez 'a little beat up'

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.16

Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) picks off a pass intended for Minnesota's Latrelle Neville (right) but gets injured on the third-quarter play as Cam Taylor-Britt looks upfield on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down Huskers-Gophers, and field your questions

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said on his weekly television show that the team thinks senior defensive back Deontai Williams avoided a serious knee injury against Minnesota. 

Williams, the sixth-year senior, logged his fourth interception of the year in the second half against the Gophers on Saturday on a leaping grab, but went down and grabbed his left knee when he landed. He did not return to the game, but Frost had a relatively positive update on the "Husker Football Show" on Sunday night. 

"Think Deontai is going to be alright," he said. "Not too bad an injury, so he'll be healing up for a while." 

Nebraska, of course, has a bye week this week and then returns to action against Purdue on Oct. 30 and Ohio State on Nov. 6 before a second off week. 

Frost also said that junior quarterback Adrian Martinez isn't 100% healthy and that he thought that might have impacted his performance, in particular on a three-and-out drive to open the game.  

"Adrian is playing a little beat up and I think he was a little jittery to start and missed a couple that he would normally make," Frost said. 

In the second half, too, Frost said after the game that he considered going under center for a potential quarterback sneak on fourth-and-inches from just outside the end zone. 

When describing why NU instead lined up in the shotgun and handed the ball to Jaquez Yant, who tripped and went down short of the goal line, Frost said Minnesota played the sneak well this season but also, "There’s kind of another reason I didn’t feel great about that play right then." 

Perhaps that other reason was that he knew he was playing with a beat-up quarterback, though Frost did not expound on Saturday. Martinez, too, took a big shot right at the goal line on a third-down carry that was reviewed.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

