Frost says Zavier Betts 'not a member of the team'; no updates on Fidone

Zavier Betts' playing career at Nebraska may be over.

"Zavier's not a member of the team right now," Husker coach Scott Frost told reporters following Thursday's practice.

Sources told the Journal Star that Betts, a sophomore receiver from Bellevue West, hasn't been at practice this week.

Nebraska returned to spring drills Tuesday following a week off for the university's spring break.

Frost declined to say why Betts isn't on the team. Sources told the LJS he's not injured and that it's not a team discipline matter.

As for the possibility of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Betts rejoining the team in the future, Frost said, "He's not a member of the team. That's all I'm going to say."

Betts last season caught 20 passes for 286 yards, and also had an 83-yard rushing touchdown.

