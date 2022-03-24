Frost says Zavier Betts 'not a member of the team'; no updates on Fidone

Zavier Betts' playing career at Nebraska may be over.
"Zavier's not a member of the team right now," Husker coach Scott Frost told reporters following Thursday's practice.
Sources told the Journal Star that Betts, a sophomore receiver from Bellevue West, hasn't been at practice this week.
Nebraska returned to spring drills Tuesday following a week off for the university's spring break.
Frost declined to say why Betts isn't on the team. Sources told the LJS he's not injured and that it's not a team discipline matter.
As for the possibility of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Betts rejoining the team in the future, Frost said, "He's not a member of the team. That's all I'm going to say."
Betts last season caught 20 passes for 286 yards, and also had an 83-yard rushing touchdown.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
