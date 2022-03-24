 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frost says Zavier Betts 'not a member of the team'; no updates on Fidone

  Updated
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts (15) scores on an 83-yard run in the third quarter against Northwestern last October at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Zavier Betts' playing career at Nebraska may be over.  

"Zavier's not a member of the team right now," Husker coach Scott Frost told reporters following Thursday's practice.

Sources told the Journal Star that Betts, a sophomore receiver from Bellevue West, hasn't been at practice this week. 

Nebraska returned to spring drills Tuesday following a week off for the university's spring break.

Frost declined to say why Betts isn't on the team. Sources told the LJS he's not injured and that it's not a team discipline matter.

As for the possibility of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Betts rejoining the team in the future, Frost said, "He's not a member of the team. That's all I'm going to say."

Betts last season caught 20 passes for 286 yards, and also had an 83-yard rushing touchdown.

