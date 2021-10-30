Frost says talk of QB change 'not a story' as Martinez's struggles accentuate NU's offensive ineptitude

Scott Frost very quickly squashed any talk of opening up the quarterback conversation after what happened to Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska offense in Saturday's 28-23 loss to Purdue at Memorial Stadium.

"That's not a story," Frost said. "We're going to play the guy that we think gives us the best chance to win, period. Right now, that's Adrian."

The thing is, Martinez will always be the story. Because that's how it goes as the quarterback at Nebraska. Especially when an offense and a team rely so deeply on one player to make the whole operation go.

Martinez threw four interceptions Saturday — three in the second half — as Nebraska's offense bogged down its defense by leaving it on the field far too long.

Does Martinez feel like he always has to make a play to bail out his offense?

"I play quarterback, so the ball's always in my hands, and I have decisions to make on every play," Martinez said. But "… It's a team game, and I'm one cog in the wheel of success or failure. That's what my quarterback coach always says. And we as a unit feel that way.

"Today I felt like I wasn't a good enough cog."