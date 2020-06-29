Frost says of quarterback Martinez: 'I don't think he'll be lax in his preparation ever again'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez endured what many considered to be a sophomore slump last season.

He's apparently working hard this offseason to bust out of the slump.

"I think there's some things that he's done differently this year that will give him an opportunity to be better," Husker head coach Scott Frost said Monday.

Asked for specifics, the coach said, "I think it's just his mindset and his approach. He came in his first year and had to compete for that spot, and he looked like a competitor every single day in practice."

Martinez's mindset carried into competition as the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Californian averaged a school-record 295.1 yards of total offense per game and was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

"Year 2, because of the situation, I think he was able to put it in cruise control a little more, and I think that showed up on the field a little bit," Frost said. "That's not to put everything on him. There's a lot of things he couldn't control. But I don't think he'll be lax in his preparation ever again."