Frost says of quarterback Martinez: 'I don't think he'll be lax in his preparation ever again'

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez endured what many considered to be a sophomore slump last season.
He's apparently working hard this offseason to bust out of the slump.
"I think there's some things that he's done differently this year that will give him an opportunity to be better," Husker head coach Scott Frost said Monday.
Asked for specifics, the coach said, "I think it's just his mindset and his approach. He came in his first year and had to compete for that spot, and he looked like a competitor every single day in practice."
Martinez's mindset carried into competition as the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Californian averaged a school-record 295.1 yards of total offense per game and was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
"Year 2, because of the situation, I think he was able to put it in cruise control a little more, and I think that showed up on the field a little bit," Frost said. "That's not to put everything on him. There's a lot of things he couldn't control. But I don't think he'll be lax in his preparation ever again."
After completing 64.6% of his passes as a freshman, Martinez dipped to 59.4% last season. After averaging 237.9 passing yards per game in 2018, he averaged 195.6 in 2019.
Martinez seemed to lose some of his speed last season, although his yards per attempt dipped only slightly — from 4.5 to 4.3.
"Adrian's prepped and primed to have a good year," Frost said. "I think a lot came at him fast last season. He was playing through some injury and I've said this, but we need to be a lot better around him."
Martinez, who underwent offseason surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, faces competition for the job from redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, who made a sizable impression in four games last year.
Husker Takeout: Breaking the silence around NU Athletics' COVID-19 data, and more nuggets from Monday
"Luke's done a great job of being a leader through all this, too," said Frost, referring to a coronavirus pandemic that's challenged teams all over the nation to maintain strong training regimens in unique circumstances. "Even (sophomore walk-on) Matt Masker and (redshirt freshman walk-on) Brayden Miller, and we have (freshman) Logan Smothers in town. I feel really good about that group."
Nebraska players have been doing voluntary workouts since June 1. Because none of the workouts are mandatory, it puts the onus largely on the team's leadership group, with representation from every position, to handle much of the organization of workouts.
Frost said it's helped lead to a more unified team.
A few other nuggets from Frost:
* Everybody's wondering what the season will look like, he says. He can't say for sure. He says it's possible Nebraska could play only Big Ten games. He says it's possible NU could end up having to schedule games at the last minute. He says the key is for university officials, team leaders and college football leaders to stay agile and open-minded, even as they do all they can to play a normal schedule.
* As for the possibility of playing only conference games, Frost said, "I think if you polled Big Ten coaches you'd get zero support for that, particularly if that's not what the rest of the major conferences are doing."
* He says if Nebraska played only Big Ten games, one concern would be player safety, especially if the season were 10 games (or more). "You talk about the physical wear and tear of a Big Ten season and then extending it ..." Not a good idea, he said.
