Frost says NU ‘committed to playing football,’ will look elsewhere if Big Ten cancels fall season

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is clear he prefers to play a Big Ten schedule this fall. But he says his school is going to push forward and look for options regardless of the decision the conference makes.

"We're a proud member of the Big Ten. I think it's the best conference in the country. We want to play a Big Ten schedule," Frost said. "I think our university is committed to playing football any way we possibly can, regardless of what anybody else does. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to get our guys on the field and let them show the progress they’ve made in a safe environment. …

“Our university is committed to playing no matter what. No matter what that looks like. We want to play no matter who it is or where it is. So we’ll see how those chips fall. We certainly hope it's in the Big Ten, but if it isn't we're prepared to look for other options."

While it was too early to say what things might look like if the Big Ten ultimately decides not to play, Nebraska is willing to explore the landscape.

"The only reason we would look at other options is if the Big Ten wasn't playing, and there were only a few Big Ten teams wanting to play," Frost said.

A trio of veteran players who spoke after Frost echoed the head coach’s sentiments.