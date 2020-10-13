Frost says Nebraska doesn't yet have clear pecking order between Martinez, McCaffrey at QB

Nebraska kicks off its season in 11 days and head coach Scott Frost on Tuesday said he doesn't think the program has a clear pecking order at quarterback.

The assertion is the latest indicator that redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey is making a hard charge at challenging junior and 21-game starter Adrian Martinez.

"I wouldn't say it's clear yet," Frost said when asked if he has a pecking order at quarterback. "Adrian's certainly playing well, Luke's certainly playing well. We feel like we have two guys at the top of that heap that are playing well enough to help us win games. Every position is a competition and we're going to have to make those decisions pretty quickly, but I've been really impressed with both of them."

Frost has been a proponent of picking a starter and rolling with him in the past rather than rotating quarterbacks consistently over the course of a game or a season.

"That's still my preference, but we will do whatever is best to help the team win," Frost said.

The third-year NU head coach reiterated, as he has many times over the past 18 months, that McCaffrey is a quarterback first and foremost, but he also left the door open to getting the dynamic athlete on the field regardless of whether he begins the season as the starting quarterback.