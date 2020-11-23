Frost says McCaffrey is 'future around here' at quarterback, but competition for spot continues

Luke McCaffrey is the future at Nebraska as far as the quarterback position goes, Husker head coach Scott Frost says.
The redshirt freshman McCaffrey, though, may not be the present.
In saying he hasn't determined a starter for Friday's noon game against Iowa (3-2), Frost reminisced about his time as a Nebraska starting quarterback, including a rough patch against Central Florida early in the 1997 national championship season.
"I've been kind of benched here as a quarterback, for a short time during a game, and got booed when I came back into the game, to some degree," he said. "Sometimes you need that shakeup, and it puts a chip on your shoulder.
"There's no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey's the future around here, but right now to help us win, we've got to play the guy who gives us the best chance. I think Adrian's (Martinez) been playing with a little chip on his shoulder. Luke's playing well, so we're going to evaluate this week and see which one goes out there ...
"I feel good about both of them," the coach added. "We just need to keep coaching as well as we can, so we get the best that we can out of them."
Frost said he feels both Martinez and McCaffrey possess the sort of talent that would allow them to rise the level of, say, Marcus Mariota, whom Frost coached at Oregon, or McKenzie Milton, whom Frost coached at Central Florida.
"We haven't gotten them playing there, yet," the coach said. "Luke was in his second start (Saturday). That's tough. You know, Adrian has all the talent in the world and has the capability of doing it.
"We have to do a better job as coaches to make sure those guys max out their potential."
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound McCaffrey was 15-for-26 passing for 134 yards, with three interceptions, in a 41-23 loss to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. He rushed 26 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, but the offense never found much rhythm.
The offense was herky-jerky the previous week in a 30-23 home win against Penn State, as McCaffrey made his first career start.
Martinez, a 23-game starter at Nebraska, was pulled from the role late in the third quarter Nov. 7 in a 21-13 loss at Northwestern.
Frost said Monday he was happy with the pace at which his quarterbacks are playing in Nebraska's wide-open spread offense.
"Those guys are running hard," the coach said. "They're evading rush when they need to."
But the timing on throws needs to improve, he said.
"We're really young outside (at wide receiver), so that's not all on the quarterbacks," the coach said.
Receivers being at the right spots at the right time is obviously critical.
"Shoot, we've thrown for a lot of yards in this offense (in the past), and we're not on track to do that this year," Frost said. "We got the kids in the program who I think are going to be great receivers. A lot of of them are young. A couple veterans are doing a really good job. But our quarterbacks need to trust them, and we need to be in the right spot. We need to be at full speed, and all those things.
"We're working toward that every day, and it was better (Monday)."
That said, "Overall, our quarterback play wasn't good enough on Saturday, particularly the turnovers," he said, mindful his team was minus-5 in that category against Illinois. "We got off to such a bad start. But just like every week, we're going to let those guys compete."
