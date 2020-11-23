Frost says McCaffrey is 'future around here' at quarterback, but competition for spot continues

Luke McCaffrey is the future at Nebraska as far as the quarterback position goes, Husker head coach Scott Frost says.

The redshirt freshman McCaffrey, though, may not be the present.

In saying he hasn't determined a starter for Friday's noon game against Iowa (3-2), Frost reminisced about his time as a Nebraska starting quarterback, including a rough patch against Central Florida early in the 1997 national championship season.

"I've been kind of benched here as a quarterback, for a short time during a game, and got booed when I came back into the game, to some degree," he said. "Sometimes you need that shakeup, and it puts a chip on your shoulder.

"There's no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey's the future around here, but right now to help us win, we've got to play the guy who gives us the best chance. I think Adrian's (Martinez) been playing with a little chip on his shoulder. Luke's playing well, so we're going to evaluate this week and see which one goes out there ...

"I feel good about both of them," the coach added. "We just need to keep coaching as well as we can, so we get the best that we can out of them."