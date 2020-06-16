Frost says 'invaluable' player leadership has Huskers in a good spot despite coronavirus disruption

Scott Frost and his coaching staff have seen schedule interruptions before.
His first game as the head coach at Nebraska featured only an opening kickoff before lightning ruined the night and a make-up game had to be hastily arranged.
At UCF, he had two games scuttled because of hurricanes.
But this offseason has been even more disrupted, necessitated even more on-the-fly decision-making and has resulted, due to the coronavirus pandemic, in a wholesale logistical effort to safely house and train a college football team in the midst of a highly transmissible virus.
Those challenges aren't going to abate over the coming months, but with a general schedule set to be approved by the NCAA Division I Council later this week, the path forward over the next couple months does look clearer than it has in some time.
Frost told local reporters Tuesday that the plan as proposed — voluntary workouts through July 12, enhanced workouts to July 23 and then a two-week "minicamp" up until the normal camp date start on Aug. 7 — will lead to plenty of time to get ready for a season.
"I think one of the reasons we’re looking at that plan is at the beginning of this we were looking at four, five and six-week models for returning to play and I think they’ve kind of been stubbornly holding on to those models even though people have been getting their kids back to campus," Frost said. "That said, I am in favor of it because we missed spring ball. Missing the amount of spring practice we did sets you back as far as knowing Xs and Os and being able to operate as a team. Being able to have a little extra time to get walk-throughs and get some of that done will definitely benefit everybody that missed spring ball."
In fact, Nebraska is going to have to find some time to give the players some respite before the long grind of a season. Normally, that time comes in July, but it won't this year because that's when the amount of time coaches can actually be in direct contact with their players ramps up.
"It is going to make the scheduling of everything a little interesting for us because usually you give players time off before fall camps to recover, and you definitely don’t want to give players time off during that time when you have access to them and more ability to do things," Frost said. "It’s going to change our scheduling model a little bit to make sure our players are here for that but also fresh and ready to go for the long haul of the season."
Frost said he's been impressed with the way the Husker players have handled the return to campus and operating in the face of the virus. He confirmed that unlike some schools, including Ohio State included, NU is not having its players sign pledges about how to conduct themselves and the risks of the coronavirus. He also said that a player-led council has taken the initiative to work with strength and conditioning coaches to set up the voluntary workouts and generally provide guidance to their fellow players.
"Being around the team the little that I have, I think this is the first time we feel like the team culture is where we want it," Frost said. "It can always get better, but I feel really good about where we are as a football team right now and the kind of people we have on our team.
"Our leadership on our team has been invaluable through this (time) because without access to our players, a lot of stuff has to be led by them and organized by them. Really, through the challenge of this, I've seen that leadership grow and (strength coach Zach) Duval has seen that leadership grow."
There are still many logistical challenges ahead. Frost said he's looking for guidance on how testing will work during the season — the NFL Players Association suggested this week that pro players could be tested three times a week or more during the season — and said he'll follow the medical community's advice on that issue and others.
"I think it's going to be interesting, there's been some debate on whether people are contagious when they're asymptomatic and how contagious they are if they're not showing signs, but again, I'm kind of following along on that the same way you guys are," Frost said. "I do think that's one thing we're missing is a little bit of guidance right now. it's early to be finalizing it, but a little bit of guidance once we get into the season on what you do when someone is symptomatic or what you do when someone does test positive.
"When you talk about a contact sport like football, when someone does test positive, it's going to be next to impossible to go back and watch every rep of practice to see who they've touched during practice."
Mostly, though, he sounded excited to be on a track toward September and said his players are, too.
"Our kids are not scared of this," Frost said. "I know there's a lot of people that are and rightfully so, but our kids just want to be out lifting and running and getting ready for a football season. I think some of the directive on how we handle those situations is going to be important as we get into season, but I know our kids want to play."
Frost on Zoom
Frost says in a Zoom call with reporters that you could count "on one or two hands" the number of players who have not yet arrived on campus for voluntary workouts. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Scott Frost says: "We've never tried to stifle our kids' voices. I want them to have the outlet to say what they think ... and we'll always encourage that kind of free speech in our program." #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
#Huskers don't have a COVID-19 pledge for the players to sign like some schools, including others in the Big Ten, have done, per Scott Frost. "They understand what's at stake."— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost says he wants to see how the two-week "minicamp" goes this year (assuming the DI council approves the proposed schedule) but he says he could see being in favor of doing it every year ahead of preseason camp. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost says the plan now is for Matt Farniok to start out at RG instead of LG. That way there's a veteran on each side of the line with Brenden Jaimes at LT. #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost says getting his players back working out June 1st, before most teams, is in some ways an advantage for Nebraska. For one, it helps offset the loss of 13 spring practices.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost said he'd be shocked if there's a team anywhere with more stringent COVID-19 protocols and regulations than the ones his players adhere to.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
Frost acknowledges that missing spring ball almost entirely affects the X's and O's part of players' learning, among other things.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
Frost on Zoom
"Our leadership (among players) has been invaluable during this time," Frost told reporters in reference to coaches not being able to work with players.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) June 16, 2020
He likes what he sees. He mentions the offensive linemen first.
"I think our leadership will be stronger than it's been."
Frost on Zoom
Frost says NU football needs to be an example for the community and "the best way I know how to do that is to continue to try to provide an environment within these walls where everybody feels safe and equal." #Huskers— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) June 16, 2020
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.