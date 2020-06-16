Frost says 'invaluable' player leadership has Huskers in a good spot despite coronavirus disruption

In fact, Nebraska is going to have to find some time to give the players some respite before the long grind of a season. Normally, that time comes in July, but it won't this year because that's when the amount of time coaches can actually be in direct contact with their players ramps up.

"It is going to make the scheduling of everything a little interesting for us because usually you give players time off before fall camps to recover, and you definitely don’t want to give players time off during that time when you have access to them and more ability to do things," Frost said. "It’s going to change our scheduling model a little bit to make sure our players are here for that but also fresh and ready to go for the long haul of the season."

Frost said he's been impressed with the way the Husker players have handled the return to campus and operating in the face of the virus. He confirmed that unlike some schools, including Ohio State included, NU is not having its players sign pledges about how to conduct themselves and the risks of the coronavirus. He also said that a player-led council has taken the initiative to work with strength and conditioning coaches to set up the voluntary workouts and generally provide guidance to their fellow players.