Frost says Huskers have had five football players test positive for COVID-19 since early April
Frost says Huskers have had five football players test positive for COVID-19 since early April

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks the sidelines as the Huskers play Iowa on Nov. 29 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Nearly a month into voluntary workouts, it was unclear whether any Nebraska student-athletes had tested positive for the coronavirus because NU wasn't announcing data.

That changed Monday when Husker football coach Scott Frost talked to two local media outlets, including the Journal Star.

Nebraska has tested roughly 250 athletes and staff, Frost said, and there have been eight positive tests, including five football players and one football staff member.

Of those six members of the football program, two players and one staff member showed up in Lincoln from other locales and tested positive. Three other Husker players acquired the virus in the community.

Because of Nebraska's stringent protocols and the overall health of his team, Frost said, "We're very sure, as sure as you can be, that those people didn't spread it in the community." 

Frost covered a lot of ground in discussing the coronavirus' impact on his program and college football in general. What will the 2020 season look like? Will there be a season? 

This much is certain: Nebraska has pushed forward aggressively, but with community safety and player safety in mind every step of the way, Frost said. 

Five Division I walk-on transfers provide look at Huskers' latest unique roster management practice

"We have a lot of ground still to cover," he said. "Everybody getting their kids back is kind of the point where we're at right now. But we still have to figure out a lot of things. There will have to be a lot decisions made as things happen."

More coming from Frost on how Nebraska athletics has navigated through the coronavirus pandemic and his opinions about whether college football will be played this season. 

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

