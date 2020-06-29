Frost says Huskers have had five football players test positive for COVID-19 since early April

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly a month into voluntary workouts, it was unclear whether any Nebraska student-athletes had tested positive for the coronavirus because NU wasn't announcing data.

That changed Monday when Husker football coach Scott Frost talked to two local media outlets, including the Journal Star.

Nebraska has tested roughly 250 athletes and staff, Frost said, and there have been eight positive tests, including five football players and one football staff member.

Of those six members of the football program, two players and one staff member showed up in Lincoln from other locales and tested positive. Three other Husker players acquired the virus in the community.

Because of Nebraska's stringent protocols and the overall health of his team, Frost said, "We're very sure, as sure as you can be, that those people didn't spread it in the community."

Frost covered a lot of ground in discussing the coronavirus' impact on his program and college football in general. What will the 2020 season look like? Will there be a season?

This much is certain: Nebraska has pushed forward aggressively, but with community safety and player safety in mind every step of the way, Frost said.