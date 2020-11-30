Frost says he's 'absolutely worried' about NU being able to play all of its remaining games

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I was worried coming off Thanksgiving, with guys going home and coming back, and what would happen (with the virus)," Frost said. "Our guys have done a really good job with that. We just haven't had too many issues throughout the season."

Due to federal laws limiting what the conference’s 14 universities can say about the health of student-athletes, it’s hard to say how many have been taken off the field by the virus.

Just getting to this point has been a formidable challenge. The Big Ten called off the season in August. Five weeks later, the league decided to play after receiving guarantees that athletes could be tested for the virus daily.

"It's no secret that I think around here we wish we could've started on time and played a normal season so we had some chances to make up any games that we missed," said Frost, whose team's Oct. 31 home game against Wisconsin was canceled by an outbreak in the Badger program.

However, "The health and safety of everyone is a bigger deal than football," he said. "I certainly hope we don't lose any games, but I think it's a possibility."