Frost says he'll stand pat with his 10-man crew of full-time assistants

He used the word "interesting" to describe the quarterback situation, specifically as it applies to junior Adrian Martinez. The coach noted Martinez threw for 255 yards and a touchdown with only four incompletions in the regular-season finale at Rutgers. Martinez also ran for 157 yards and two TDs. But Martinez threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles and made two other bad decisions, according to the head coach.

"I'm going to work a little more with Adrian this year," said Frost, adding that quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco "does an unbelievable job and has with all the quarterbacks he's ever had. But if we get those few plays a game that have been mistakes for Adrian ironed out and eliminated — in that game (at Rutgers) he played like a player of the year minus a few plays.

"That's going to be the challenge there."

Frost said he'll work with Martinez on "instinctual things" that the quarterback often will encounter in games.

As for redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, Frost declined to discuss rumors about the fleet quarterback's future with the program. But the coach had ample praise for the player, even though McCaffrey showed inconsistency as a passer, with one touchdown throw versus six interceptions. He started two games this season, going 1-1, before Martinez started the final four games.