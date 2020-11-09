Frost says he puts pressure on himself to turn around program, and maybe too much at times

Nebraska third-year coach Scott Frost accepted a lot of the blame for Saturday's loss at Northwestern — the Huskers' seventh defeat in the last eight games dating to last season.

He's putting ample pressure on himself to turn the program around, Frost told reporters Monday as his 0-2 squad continued preparations for Saturday's home game against Penn State (0-3).

In fact, Frost said, he might put too much pressure on himself at times.

"The state of Nebraska means so much to me," the 45-year-old graduate of Wood River High School said. "This program is everything. This is my life right now. I'm doing everything I can to get this program to where everyone wants it, as fast as possible. It certainly hasn't gotten there as quickly as I want it to, but I haven't for one second lost hope or belief in where we're going and what we're doing.

"Just being around it every day and seeing the progress and seeing the talent that's been infused into this program. Seeing us being competitive. Again, it's about turning the page and finding a way to win a game, then getting on a roll and getting some momentum. I think once that starts to happen, we have all the pieces in the program that we need to win and win at a good clip.