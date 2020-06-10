Frost says 'fresh start' best for Spielman, Huskers; coach says team is united in wake of racial tensions, protests

Scott Frost weighed in on JD Spielman's transfer and his new-look wide receiver room Wednesday night on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program.
Frost, the third-year Nebraska football coach, said he had been in contact with Spielman in the lead-up to the talented senior wide receiver's decision to transfer on Monday.
"He's made a lot of plays at Nebraska and I wish him the best and I think everybody here hopes the best for him," Frost said. "... In talking to him, I think both parties were pretty sure that a fresh start and moving on was probably the right decision at this point."
In the wake of Spielman's departure, five of Nebraska's nine scholarship wide receivers will be newcomers in the 2020 recruiting class.
"That's a position that we've been trying to rebuild and get right really since the first day that we stepped on to campus here and it's a position where we're going to need to be better," Frost said. "We certainly have some veterans we think can help us, but we're going to be reliant on a bunch of new players."
Nebraska's incoming class of receivers features juco transfer Omar Manning, who arrived on campus last week, and freshmen Alante Brown, Marcus Fleming, Will Nixon and Zavier Betts.
"(Wan'Dale Robinson) is going to have to be a big part of it, we've got (junior walk-on) Kade Warner coming back and (redshirt freshman Chris) Hickman is playing receiver now, so there's definitely some guys that have been here that we're going to count on," Frost said. "But (offensive coordinator Matt) Lubick is going to have his hands full, too. He's going to have to earn his spot as a coach trying to get some new talent ready.
"Whether it's Omar or Alante or Marcus Fleming, Zavier Betts, Will Nixon, a lot of these guys are talented kids and we're going to need them to come in ready to play."
JD Spielman has been away from the team since the spring, and the situation reached a conclusion with his name entering the portal.
Frost weighs in on racial tensions: Frost also was asked about the recent flood of conversation and anger about racism and the systematic oppression of black people in the United States that has come in the weeks since George Floyd's death in the custody and at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.
"If there's anybody in America that doesn't look at what happened and think it was absolutely disgusting and inexcusable, I don't know how to relate to them," Frost said, referring to the video of Floyd's death.
"(We're) just trying to communicate like we do anytime there's an issue and that's just communicate the best we can and keep an open dialogue," he added. "There are a lot of people hurting and a lot of people angry. We don't claim to have all the answers, we just want to be there for our kids when they need to talk to somebody or when they need anything from us."
Frost also said he thinks his football team is united.
"It's interesting talking to our players, our players are in a pretty good place with it," he said. "Sometimes I think on a team, there aren't as many divides on a team like a football team because everybody is your teammate. I think sometimes football gives you an opportunity to get to know and relate to people that don't necessarily come from your background. So we're a little bit maybe in a sheltered situation here and it's positive for our football team.
"But we also understand that that might not be the way it is everywhere."
