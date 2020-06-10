Frost says 'fresh start' best for Spielman, Huskers; coach says team is united in wake of racial tensions, protests

"Whether it's Omar or Alante or Marcus Fleming, Zavier Betts, Will Nixon, a lot of these guys are talented kids and we're going to need them to come in ready to play."

Husker WR JD Spielman set to transfer after long absence from program JD Spielman has been away from the team since the spring, and the situation reached a conclusion with his name entering the portal.

Frost weighs in on racial tensions: Frost also was asked about the recent flood of conversation and anger about racism and the systematic oppression of black people in the United States that has come in the weeks since George Floyd's death in the custody and at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

"If there's anybody in America that doesn't look at what happened and think it was absolutely disgusting and inexcusable, I don't know how to relate to them," Frost said, referring to the video of Floyd's death.

"(We're) just trying to communicate like we do anytime there's an issue and that's just communicate the best we can and keep an open dialogue," he added. "There are a lot of people hurting and a lot of people angry. We don't claim to have all the answers, we just want to be there for our kids when they need to talk to somebody or when they need anything from us."

Frost also said he thinks his football team is united.