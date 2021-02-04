Frost says decision on adding to QB room will wait until after spring; 'anxious' to see young guys in action

Behind him, NU has just two other scholarship players in freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg, neither of whom has taken a snap in a college game. Since this time a year ago, the Huskers have added Haarberg but seen two players with some level of Division I experience — Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey — leave the program.

At this point in the academic calendar, any incoming transfer — quarterback or otherwise — wouldn’t be joining the program until May at the earliest, regardless of whether he committed today or at the end of NU’s spring ball.

That gives Nebraska a chance to evaluate all of its options over the course of spring ball, which is scheduled to run from late March up until the Red-White Spring Game on May 1. Frost said he and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco "really want to see what we have in the room" behind Martinez, and said he’s been impressed with Smothers and Haarberg so far.

“Logan is as good an athlete as all those other guys in the quarterback room," Frost said. "I think what I’ve really been impressed with so far is just his savvy and his ability to process information quick and make good decisions. He’s been really accurate. Mario’s been working with him on throwing motion to make that a little more consistent and efficient and powerful. I’ve seen Mario do wonderful things with guys from that standpoint.