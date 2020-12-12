Frost said he loved the game plan, but Husker passing attack sputters against Gophers

"I need to be more efficient and effective, and I missed on a few throws that I'd love to have back that I think could have been plays," said Martinez, who finished 16-of-27 for 111 yards and one touchdown. "I have to go back on film and look over those and see where I can improve."

Despite facing a team that ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing defense — NU was averaging 6.1 yards per rush late in the third quarter and it finished with 197 rushing yards on 36 attempts — the Huskers saw something in their passing game coming in.

Nebraska threw the ball 29 times, though Frost said not all of those were called as pass plays. Some were reads out of the read-pass option attack.

Nevertheless, the coach was confident in how his quarterbacks were throwing the ball during the week.

"We hit all those passes in practice all week and we didn't hit them today for whatever reason," Frost said. "I thought we ran it well at times, but it's just not consistent enough yet. Consistency has got to get a lot better."

Frost noted that some of NU's offensive struggles stem from playing several young players. He thought some of them may have been pressing at times as NU tried to play catchup.