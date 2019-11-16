Scott Frost has agreed to a two-year contract extension, Nebraska announced Saturday morning before the Huskers host Wisconsin.
Frost, who originally signed a seven-year, $35 million contract when he was hired in December 2017, now has a deal that goes through the 2026 season.
“Two years ago, we had the tremendous opportunity to bring Scott Frost home to Nebraska to lead our football program into the future," UNL chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos said in a joint release. "We are even more committed to that decision today.
“Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program. We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program.
“Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program. We are excited for the heights to which he will take Nebraska football and the tremendous impact he will have in the development of our student athletes.”
The financial details of Frost's contract, which pays him $5 million per season, remain the same through 2026.
The former NU quarterback is 8-13 over his first 21 career games as head coach of the Huskers entering Saturday's game.