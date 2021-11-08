Scott Frost’s job is safe for now.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that Husker football coach will return for a fifth season in 2022, putting to rest speculation that had bubbled up in recent weeks that he could be fired after a fourth straight losing season to begin his tenure at his alma mater.
Frost's staff for 2022 will look drastically different. Hours after Alberts' made public his vote of confidence in Frost, the Husker coach fired four offensive assistant coaches — offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
Frost also agreed to a restructured contract that includes a salary reduction from $5 million to $4 million in 2022. The buyout involved has also been reduced dramatically from $15 million to fire Frost following the 2022 season to $7.5 million.
Alberts did not want to discuss more details than that during a wide-ranging interview with the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald on Monday evening, but did intimate that more of Frost’s compensation going forward will be based on achievement rather than guaranteed dollars.
In addition to the changes, Alberts and Frost have discussed the long-range vision for the program at length over the course of their regular Sunday meetings, which Alberts said had grown from around 20 minutes at the outset to 2-3 hour conversations in recent weeks.
The crux? What Alberts observed in his first months around the program and how Frost planned to move the program forward.
After all, Frost has a 15-27 record overall and a 10-23 mark in the Big Ten through his first four seasons on the job. He is 6-15 against Nebraska's Big Ten West foes.
The 2021 season has been perhaps the most confounding so far. The Huskers have played four teams in the most recent top-10 rankings to the wire — Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State— but also have lost to Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue. The Huskers are 0-6 overall in games decided by one score.
“I would tell you, the truth is that the Minnesota and Purdue games, they really shook me a little bit,” Alberts said. “Those results were challenging.”
Alberts, though, said he would “err on the side of loyalty,” and said he thought that Frost be the coach that turned the Nebraska program around going forward.
It is increasingly rare in college football to see a coach given more time after four straight losing seasons, but the administration at Nebraska also said from the time Frost was hired that he would have a long runway to try to fix a program they felt was entirely broken.
That was why Frost received a seven-year contract when he arrived at Nebraska in December of 2017 and was the rationale behind giving him a two-year extension in 2019 despite the fact that the Huskers hadn’t begun winning with any regularity at that point.
In fact, the two-year extension, which put Frost under contract through Dec. 31, 2026, was announced shortly before Nebraska kicked off against Wisconsin on Nov. 16, 2019. Frost was 7-13 at Nebraska going into that game. Beginning with a loss to the Badgers that day, Nebraska is 8-14 since.
The extension’s other impact: It increased the cost to buy Frost out of his contract substantially.
If NU had fired the Wood River High graduate after the 2021 season, effective, say, Dec. 1, it would have owed him $20.4 million unless it tried to fire him for cause.
All in all, buying out Frost and his staff after this year would have cost in the neighborhood of $24.5 million.
The restructured contract could be similar to one Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to in January, which lowered his guaranteed annual salary and buyout terms, and increased the amount of potential for incentives earned through on-field performance.
Frost has remained steadfast in his belief that his program is on the right track.
“Listen, like I said, man, I bleed for Nebraska. I’ve lived in O’Neill and Lincoln and McCook and Wood River. I was born in Crete. And I bleed for this,” he said. “We’re giving it everything we have and pouring everything we have into this. Nobody is more disappointed than me that it hasn’t happened yet. But, there’s too many good things happening for us to not get over this hump. You guys (the media) wrote about it a lot, I let the captains talk to the team after the game. I told them today, ‘Don’t hang your head.’ They should be proud of the way they played. They put themselves in position to have a chance to win against really good competition.
“We’re doing a lot of things right, they’ve just got to keep doing them.”
Among the problems for Frost and company this year is that, although the Huskers have played tough in their biggest games of the season, they haven’t been able to find ways to win the other conference games on their schedule other than a 56-7 rout of Northwestern last month. The Wildcats are the only team in the Big Ten West that the Huskers have won their most recent game against.
“The one thing I’ll be critical of myself and the team is, if we played with that much spirit in every game, I think we’d have a couple more wins,” Frost said. “Now, you go through the grind of a season and it’s hard to play your absolute best every game, but I never want us to look back. There were guys jumping around on the benches and the sideline. That’s the passion Nebraska fans want to see and that’s the passion I want to see.”
