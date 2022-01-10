Frost promotes Bill Busch to special teams coordinator; Mike Dawson shifting roles

Nebraska’s defensive staff for 2022 is essentially set, and now only one opening remains.
Instead of hiring from outside the program after defensive line coach Tony Tuioti left for Oregon, Husker coach Scott Frost instead promoted analyst and Nebraska native Bill Busch his full-time staff and shuffled defensive responsibilities.
Frost announced the expected moves, highlighted by Busch taking over as special teams coordinator, on Monday. Mike Dawson, who coached Nebraska's outside linebackers, will continue coaching edge rushers and take over as the defensive line coach, too.
“Bill Busch is a strong addition to our full-time coaching staff,” Frost said in a school news release. “Bill has brought a veteran presence to our staff over the past year in his role as an analyst. I look forward to him coordinating all aspects of our special teams moving forward.
"Bill’s experience and track record as both an outstanding coach and recruiter speaks for itself.”
Busch, who served as a defensive analyst for the 2021 season, essentially fills Tuioti’s spot on the full-time staff and was a natural candidate for several reasons.
Not only is he a Pender native with past experience as a full-time assistant for the Huskers, but he’s also got experience coaching both the secondary and outside linebackers. As such, in addition to taking over Nebraska’s struggling special teams units, he can also be a resource for defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and company.
Busch is also an accomplished recruiter and now will be back on the trail full-time along with his former LSU coaching colleague, new NU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, and the rest of the Husker staff. Busch recruited Nebraska's last first-round NFL Draft pick, cornerback Prince Amukamara and also was heavily involved in some of NU's top-ranked recruiting classes, like the 2005 group.
Busch was the Tigers’ safeties coach from 2018-20 and was part of the national championship squad there in 2019.
His previous full-time stint at Nebraska came from 2004-07 under Bill Callahan coaching outside linebackers (2004) and safeties (2005-07) while also serving as the special teams coordinator.
Busch has worked at six Power Five schools since his last stint at Nebraska, including Utah State (2009-12), Wisconsin (2013-14), Ohio State (2015), Rutgers (2016-17) and then LSU.
“I worked my entire professional career to get the opportunity to coach football at the University of Nebraska,” Busch said in the news release. “Now, I have been blessed to do that twice — how cool is that?”
Dawson oversaw NU’s special teams units in 2021 and, even though Busch was listed as a defensive analyst, he too worked with the groups in his off-field role.
Now it will be Busch leading the special teams charge as the Huskers look for a turnaround. They struggled mightily, in particular with their specialists. Connor Culp was the Big Ten’s kicker of the year in 2020 but struggled and eventually was benched last fall. Freshman punter Daniel Cerni battled a knee injury and struggled, while walk-on William Przystup took over duties eventually and had some good outings but also lacked consistency. On top of that, the Huskers gave up a critical punt return touchdown against Michigan State, a demoralizing kick return touchdown against Wisconsin and had a key punt blocked against Iowa.
NU has overhauled its specialist group this offseason, adding a pair of scholarship players in Furman place-kicker Timmy Bleekrode and FCS punter of the year and All-American Brian Buschini from Montana. The Huskers also have walk-on commitments from Furman’s Spencer Pankratz and 2022 prospect Charlie Weinrich and a walk-on graduate transfer commitment from FCS Georgetown long-snapper Brady Weas.
Dawson, meanwhile, will see his role shift but will also coach some of the same players. Nebraska outside linebackers like Garrett Nelson, Pheldarius Payne and even Caleb Tannor played with their hand in the dirt at times and often lined up as, essentially, 4-3 defensive ends. Dawson and Tuioti often worked together in coaching the front, with Chinander taking over coaching a group of nickels that in 2021 included JoJo Domann, Isaac Gifford, Javin Wright and others. Chinander could continue coaching that group or Busch could help there, too.
Dawson coached Nebraska’s defensive line in 2018, then coached for the New York Giants in 2019 before returning to NU in 2020 to coach outside linebackers.
Now there is one staff spot remaining, and Frost will use it to hire a running backs coach. He could hire internally and promote Ron Brown from senior offensive analyst, but he also has spent time around the holidays interviewing external candidates. Two external options are Florida’s Greg Knox, who coached the Gators in their bowl game as interim head coach and also oversaw special teams in Gainesville, and TCU’s Bryan Applewhite, though there could be others as well.
