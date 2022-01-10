Frost promotes Bill Busch to special teams coordinator; Mike Dawson shifting roles

Now it will be Busch leading the special teams charge as the Huskers look for a turnaround. They struggled mightily, in particular with their specialists. Connor Culp was the Big Ten’s kicker of the year in 2020 but struggled and eventually was benched last fall. Freshman punter Daniel Cerni battled a knee injury and struggled, while walk-on William Przystup took over duties eventually and had some good outings but also lacked consistency. On top of that, the Huskers gave up a critical punt return touchdown against Michigan State, a demoralizing kick return touchdown against Wisconsin and had a key punt blocked against Iowa.

NU has overhauled its specialist group this offseason, adding a pair of scholarship players in Furman place-kicker Timmy Bleekrode and FCS punter of the year and All-American Brian Buschini from Montana. The Huskers also have walk-on commitments from Furman’s Spencer Pankratz and 2022 prospect Charlie Weinrich and a walk-on graduate transfer commitment from FCS Georgetown long-snapper Brady Weas.