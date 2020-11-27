Frost points to sideline clapping as reason for Jurgens' bad snaps; Ferentz calls claim 'stupid'

But Frost said the problem on the snaps in Nebraska’s shotgun formation was Jurgens snapping before the QB was ready because of Iowa’s sideline making sounds to try and confuse Jurgens.

“The issue with snaps today, I don’t think had anything to do with (Jurgen’s) technique,” Frost said. “There was clapping going on on their sideline, and Cam heard that clap and thought it was the quarterback clapping. We discussed it with the officials, and it didn’t happen in the second half.”

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about that topic after the game, and seemed to think it was silly. He did not clearly acknowledge or deny any clapping from his players on sideline.

"The officials said something to me about that at halftime,” Ferentz. “So we told our sideline, the coaches — I don't if the players were clapping — told them though, and the next thing I know, one of my headset's off … you don't pay attention, but all of the sudden I see (assistant strength coach) Cody (Myers) and (special teams coach) LeVar (Woods) like, 'Hey, let's go guys,' and then I caught myself doing it, like, 'Good job, let's go.'