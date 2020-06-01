Frost plays down competitive advantage, points to safety as chief concern as players return

Frost said that line of thinking actually "went into overdrive" March 12, which was the day the Big Ten shut down team activities across the conference. At that point, Nebraska had completed two of 15 scheduled spring practices. It also should be noted that the state of Nebraska had no known cases of coronavirus at the time.

"Not that we know everything here, but that day we kind of disagreed with the MO of what was going on (both in the Big Ten and nationally)," Frost said. "If you think about it, shutting down schools probably was necessary. I'm not going to argue with that. But once you did that, the consequence was a mass migration of young people all across the country. We just thought, through the lens of our tiny, little football team, that having all these guys get on planes and fly to different parts of the country ... If any of our kids had (the coronavirus) before they left, they're spreading it to everybody on the plane and everybody back in their community.