Frost on the radio: 'There's a lot at stake' in Nebraska if football season is affected by pandemic

The Big Ten's current ban on all team activities runs through the month of May and the NCAA will decide Wednesday whether to extend a recruiting ban through June 30. NU's summer conditioning program would have began May 18 but now will begin — likely in a modified way — on June 1 at the earliest.

Frost, though, expressed confidence in his team's ability to stay in shape despite the shutdown and said the players who are currently in Lincoln — believed to be somewhere above half the roster — have been able to continue working out in some capacity despite the fact that campus itself is shut down.

"I think we're handling that as well as anybody," Frost said. "I'm really confident in our guys conditioning right now and the fact that they've continued to be able to get work done. Obviously, that's a little bit easier here in Lincoln because this hasn't been as bad in Nebraska as some places. But we have an idea of what every single one of our guys is doing, where they're doing it, who they are, who they're in contact with.