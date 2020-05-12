Frost on the radio: 'There's a lot at stake' in Nebraska if football season is affected by pandemic

Nebraska coach Scott Frost struck an optimistic tone about the prospect of playing football this fall, but also admitted he's worried about the fallout should the coronavirus pandemic wipe out some or all of a season.
Frost, in an appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program, said there are many questions that still need to be answered before football is played again.
"There are so many people with a hand in how this is going to look and work," Frost said. "Every governor in the country, every university president in the country, every athletic director in the country, they're all going to have a say in whether their institution plays football or not."
For Frost's part, he said he thinks the focus should be on how players can ramp back up safely.
"We need to be talking about how we can get our student-athletes back on campus without risking infection in the communities and the protocol for bringing guys back safely. Probably also what's the protocol for when inevitably we have a kid or two that do test positive for this.
"There are a lot of things and a lot of questions that need to be answered to make sure that when we do this, we do it the right way. I think we're asking the right questions, but there are probably some more answers that we need to come up with before we move forward."
The Big Ten's current ban on all team activities runs through the month of May and the NCAA will decide Wednesday whether to extend a recruiting ban through June 30. NU's summer conditioning program would have began May 18 but now will begin — likely in a modified way — on June 1 at the earliest.
Frost, though, expressed confidence in his team's ability to stay in shape despite the shutdown and said the players who are currently in Lincoln — believed to be somewhere above half the roster — have been able to continue working out in some capacity despite the fact that campus itself is shut down.
"I think we're handling that as well as anybody," Frost said. "I'm really confident in our guys conditioning right now and the fact that they've continued to be able to get work done. Obviously, that's a little bit easier here in Lincoln because this hasn't been as bad in Nebraska as some places. But we have an idea of what every single one of our guys is doing, where they're doing it, who they are, who they're in contact with.
"For the kids that stayed in town, we know what's going on with them. For the kids back home, we're trying to help them find solutions to stay in shape. I think our kids will come back and practice for sure when the time is right. Especially if everything opens up on June 1, that will give us plenty of time to get ready for a camp."
Frost said the Big Ten has been working through different models on how the summer might unfold and most of them are far from ideal.
"There's a difference between what we can do and what's ideal, obviously, and they're talking about four-, five- and six-week models," Frost said. "I think that's possible, but obviously I don't think it's ideal. There's a lot of work that goes into getting guys physically and mentally ready to play football.
"As much as we can be doing right now, we're going to try to do so that we're more ready than other people, and I think we're doing a good job of that."
Even with that optimism, though, Frost said there's no sugar-coating the importance of the coming months in terms of finding a way to have a season.
"The leadership on our campus has been awesome," Frost said. "They've been careful in exercising caution to make sure that we're keeping the community and the students safe. At the same time, I think they're optimistic and allowing us to do things to push forward and help us get ready to compete.
"There's more at stake than that. There's a bunch of businesses around town where I've talked to the owners and they probably wouldn't flourish or make it without home football games in Lincoln this fall. A lot of their revenue comes off of that.
"I'm also a little concerned about the other sports at the university and their ability to continue if we take a major budget hit and don't have home football games. There's a lot at stake and riding on this besides people wanting to play football, and I think it's important that we find a way to get it up and running so we have a way to support all those things."
