Frost on the radio: Red-White Spring Game planned for May 1; Huskers looking for 'right guy' to coach special teams

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Wednesday night during a radio interview that the Huskers are getting back to work next week and that the spring game is likely to show up later on the calendar than usual.
Frost confirmed on "Sports Nightly" that NU is planning to host its Red-White Spring Game on May 1.
Most of the Nebraska roster is back on campus now and going through standard UNL testing and quarantine procedures, and then the program's official winter conditioning program begins Monday. That typically lasts a full seven weeks, which will push the beginning of spring football to late March.
Frost said the 15-practice spring period will run through April and up to the traditional scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.
It is, of course, too early to tell whether fans will be allowed, but athletic director Bill Moos said recently that he hopes to have at least some in the building and that he believes that would be a decision made at the campus level rather than the Big Ten level.
The return to campus for NU's players comes after they have had most of the past four-plus weeks off.
"Everyone was tired and our kids hadn't been home, some of them for nine months, so we gave them about four weeks off," Frost said. "I went deer hunting with some buddies right away, and then I think all of us were able to spend some good family time. My wife and I actually went on vacation and got somewhere warm and sunny for four or five days, and I think everybody needed that a little bit."
Frost said he thought "most" of the team wanted to play in a bowl game after beating Rutgers in December, but that the program couldn't reach a unanimous decision and therefore ultimately opted against it.
The head coach said he didn't feel good about playing another game, "unless everybody was committed and gung-ho and excited about going."
Since the season ended, NU has added two key players (USC running back Markese Stepp and Montana wide receiver Samori Toure) via transfer and lost some, too. Most notable in that group is sophomore receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Frost didn't mention Robinson specifically, but said the Huskers and every other program just has to get used to the volume of players transferring.
"Honestly, that’s kind of the world we’re living in now," Frost said. "Particularly this year when kids are expecting to become immediately eligible with the one-time transfer exception. That’s just what we’re going to have to deal with.
"Each one of those is different circumstances and different reasons and we're certainly not alone. There's teams in our league that had really good years and lost nine or 10 guys. Guys all over the country are jumping in the portal. Some of them probably for good reasons and some of them are not. I think a lot of times when you decide to transfer, you think the grass is greener somewhere else and it doesn't turn out to be."
Quick hits
* Senior special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge's dismissal was formalized last week and Frost said the key is to find the right person to replace him.
He didn't say specifically whether NU would look to hire another analyst or a full-time assistant coach. The Huskers currently have all 10 assistant spots filled.
"I think if we were better on special teams, we would have won a few more games here the last year or two," Frost said. "Looking forward to trying to identify the right guy to come in and really get our guys bought into special teams and improve in some of the areas that we haven't been good enough.
"Really thankful to (Rutledge) for what he came in and helped us with and wish him nothing but the best. We're in the process right now of trying to find the right guy to come in and pick up where he left off."
* Frost said he met with each of Nebraska's seniors several times and that he's excited about the group — a defense-heavy collection — of veterans who are returning to use the NCAA's extra year of eligibility.
“I really appreciate the guys that are coming back to spend another year with us. I think it’s really going to help us as a football team and I think they're going to give us good play on the field and good leadership.”
* Frost said NU's midyear enrollees are on campus. The group is made up of 11 high school players and three transfers.
"I just met with the whole group and talked to them about what we're going to have them doing. They're going to be really busy for about three weeks. We've got to check a lot of boxes and get them accustomed to college life and academics and everything that goes along with it."
There are four or five in the group whom Frost hadn't actually met in person considering the NCAA's 10-month (and counting) recruiting dead period.
"It's an unusual circumstance, but I'm really impressed with the group so far and their attitude and what they look like physically walking in the building. They're going to add to our team pretty quick."
* Frost said he reached out to men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg recently after the Huskers had to pause team activities amid a rash of COVID-19 cases, including Hoiberg himself.
"I really feel for Fred right now as he's trying to build that team and then having this setback," Frost said. "Mostly concerned for him and his health. I was texting back and forth with him a couple days ago and it sounds like he's doing well, but these are just tough times. Hopefully we'll turn the page on this and have more normalcy very soon."
