Frost on the radio: Red-White Spring Game planned for May 1; Huskers looking for 'right guy' to coach special teams

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Wednesday night during a radio interview that the Huskers are getting back to work next week and that the spring game is likely to show up later on the calendar than usual.

Frost confirmed on "Sports Nightly" that NU is planning to host its Red-White Spring Game on May 1.

Most of the Nebraska roster is back on campus now and going through standard UNL testing and quarantine procedures, and then the program's official winter conditioning program begins Monday. That typically lasts a full seven weeks, which will push the beginning of spring football to late March.

Frost said the 15-practice spring period will run through April and up to the traditional scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.

It is, of course, too early to tell whether fans will be allowed, but athletic director Bill Moos said recently that he hopes to have at least some in the building and that he believes that would be a decision made at the campus level rather than the Big Ten level.

The return to campus for NU's players comes after they have had most of the past four-plus weeks off.