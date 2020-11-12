Frost on the radio: Penalty? Take a lap; McKenzie Milton the future coach; NU happy with TE play

* Frost spoke highly of the play of his trio of tight ends so far this season and said the Huskers expect senior Jack Stoll to return "soon" from an apparent knee injury suffered against Ohio State.

As for the other two guys, "I'm really happy with that position. They haven't been perfect, but Travis Vokolek was a huge addition for us and he's a big body that can do everything we ask a tight end to do. He's a dominant blocker.

"Austin Allen's game has just continued to improve since I've been at Nebraska. … That's a position of strength for us and we feel good about those guys doing whatever we ask them to do."

* Frost said he and the NU staff have an open door for Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton to join the staff in a coaching capacity whenever he's ready for it. Milton is still on the Knights' roster and has been trying to come back from a brutal broken leg suffered late in the 2018 season.

"McKenzie is a special guy to me," Frost said. "He's doing well, I think he's practicing, from the last I talked to him. He wants to be a coach and we've talked …, when he's ready to be a coach, he's going to come and help us at Nebraska, I think. Or he'll certainly have the opportunity to if he wants to.