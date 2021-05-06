Frost on the radio: Huskers feel good about where young QBs will be in development come August

Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Thursday reiterated that he doesn't think the Huskers need to add a quarterback to their room, and said he thinks freshman Heinrich Haarberg is a better thrower than NU expected him to be when he arrived on campus in January.

"That was a position that, in complete transparency, we were going to take a hard look at this spring and see if we needed to add someone there or not," Frost said on the "Sports Nightly" radio program. “We came out of spring and decided that we’re pretty comfortable with who we have there. That says a lot about the guys at the position because they’re young and haven’t played a lot.

"But we just saw continued improvement in understanding the offense from all three of those guys behind Adrian (Martinez) and saw a lot of talent from those guys behind him."

Those three are sophomore walk-on Matt Masker and freshmen Logan Smothers and Haarberg.

"We really feel good about the fact that by the time we get to (the end of August) we’ll have one or more of those guys ready to go in if need be," Frost said, echoing his thinking from over the past week.