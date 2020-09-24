Frost on radio: Schedule brings a sense of normal for Huskers, but plenty of questions remain

The Huskers have to wait until Sept. 30 to go full pads, per the Big Ten's daily rapid COVID-19 testing protocols but have been doing 11-on-11 work as much as they're allowed to for some time now.

"We've been lifting and running and doing individual drills and everything for so long that our guys are just anxious to get out there," Frost said. "We kept telling them we thought there was a chance and we should know something and we should know something, and there were a lot of times where I didn't know what to tell the guys because I didn't know.

"So there was a lot of uncertainty, a lot of frustration, but through it all our guys worked really hard and have kept trying to get better."

Frost said his team is in good physical shape and knows NU's playbook well, but he wished they were going to have more than three weeks to get into "football shape" and get used to contact again in full pads, considering the Huskers haven't had a day in full pads since November.