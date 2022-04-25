Frost on radio: 'It's no secret our numbers are way down on the d-line' as Huskers look for help

At least one of Nebraska's transfer portal needs is very clearly the defensive front line.

Head coach Scott Frost made no bones about that fact during an hour-long appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program on Monday evening, two weeks after the Huskers wrapped up spring ball.

"It’s no secret our numbers are way down on the d-line," he said. "Really like what we have and I love some of the young guys and we’re returning a couple veterans. That’s probably an area where we’ll be looking for a little help and if we can find it, great. If we don’t, we like what we have."

TCU transfer edge Ochaun Mathis is set to decide between Nebraska and Texas on Saturday and the Huskers also hosted Texas Tech defensive tackle transfer Devin Drew this weekend on an official visit. There are several other interior players on the transfer market currently and NU could end up bringing in Florida defensive tackle Lamar Goods or others on a visit as May arrives, too.

"The new way of college football is going to be doing your best to recruit for positions, expecting attrition, expecting to lose some kids and then going out and fill the gaps you have," Frost said. "I think that’s just going to be the way it is."

Nebraska has lost five scholarship players up front since the season ended in Ben Stille (graduation), Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas (not playing a sixth year of college football) and Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers to the transfer portal.

Sophomore Ty Robinson will be counted on as a leader in the group and Frost had praise for defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher and young edge players Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson.

"I thought Nash was one of our most improved guys," Frost said of spring ball. "He’s always had the size and strength that he could lift a house. I thought he really moved better in the spring, made more plays in the spring. We expect to get a lot out of him this fall."

The young edge players are both physically imposing. Gunnerson is 6-6 and 265 while Gunnerson is listed at 6-5 and 245.

"Jimari and Blaise both had great springs, too," Frost said. "Caleb (Tannor) and Garrett (Nelson) are pretty entrenched at those spots right now. … We’re down to four scholarship guys on the edge of our defense right now on the defensive line. We usually carry seven. We’re light on numbers, but Blaise and Jimari both have a really bright future here. We saw the talent in both of them when we recruited them.

"Blaise had some injuries and Jimari has taken a little bit to get to where he is, but they were both really productive in the spring and they're going to be contributors and future starters here and we’re excited about that."

Other notes:

* Frost said he thinks the one of the results of adding the five new coaches he did this offseason will show on the recruiting trail.

"We got a lot better as a staff from a recruiting standpoint," Frost said, noting the effort and energy that coaches like Mickey Joseph, Bill Busch and Bryan Applewhite bring to that are of the job.

* In terms of special teams, Frost said among the things he didn’t like in 2021 was he didn’t think the Huskers had enough offensive players running down in kick coverage and helping overall.

“The buy-in from the kids is awesome,” Frost said. “They understand the importance of special teams. It’s been a thorn in our side and it isn’t from a lack of effort being put into it. We need whole-team buy-in.”

* Frost was naturally complimentary of all of his new assistant coaches, but had particularly strong praise for Applewhite, the Colorado native who spent the past two years coaching running backs at TCU before arriving in Lincoln this winter.

“That room needed some discipline and needed to improve,” Frost said of the Nebraska running backs. “He’s done a great job recruiting and has a done a great job with that room.”

* Frost said he's looking forward to a year when the Huskers play a normal nonconference schedule and then transition into conference play, but also said there are good things about going to Ireland to play Northwestern on Aug. 27 for a Week Zero game.

"It’s a challenge to start against a Big Ten team," he said. "Those games are so important. I’m excited to go to Ireland, I’m excited for that experience, but it pushes everything a week forward. … There’s some good and bad to that."

Frost said it's good to have two bye weeks during the season, but it comes at the expense of an extra week of summer. In terms of Ireland, Frost said the team will be attending a dinner an educational and sight-seeing event, but that for the most part the focus will be on the Wildcats.

"We need to win a football game," Frost said.

