Frost on radio: Husker HC, QB Martinez have been talking 2022 'for a long time,' decision coming soon

Frost, though, also called it, "an exciting time and it keeps us busy."

The fourth-year head man said he'll rely heavily on all of the interim coaches who have been elevated to full-time, but Steve Cooper in particular.

Frost on Monday outlined the duties for the four fill-ins and on Thursday reiterated that Cooper will operate as the "offensive coordinator" in the box on Saturday against Wisconsin.

"I really trust Steve Cooper," Frost said.

He also talked about the discussions he's had with players since the assistant coaches were fired. By the Journal Star's count, 57 out of 151 players on the roster lost their position coach.

"It’s tough. If it wasn’t tough, I’d be concerned," Frost said, adding that he's had a lot of one-on-one meetings in the past week-plus. "It was tough because the guys that aren’t here are such good people. … The kids were sad to see them go. Some cases angry and frustrated about the season and the result and what happened. It’s tough. I’ve been heartbroken too because those are some of my best friends."

Praise for Nouili: Frost was asked about putting sophomore Nouredin Nouili on scholarship recently and the coach had high praise for NU's starting left guard.