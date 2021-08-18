Frost, NU football program under NCAA investigation for analyst use

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost's football program is the subject of an NCAA investigation into improper use of analysts during practice, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday morning.
The confirmation follows a report from The Action Network, which says the football program used analysts, who are not allowed to be involved in coaching, improperly during practice and games and that the NCAA has video evidence.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said the department has been cooperating with the NCAA's investigation.
“The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has been working collaboratively with the NCAA to review a matter concerning our football program," Alberts said in a statement. "We appreciate the dialogue we have had with the NCAA and cannot comment further on specifics of this matter.”
According to The Action Network, the NCAA has conducted extensive interviews, including of Frost and several others in the program.
It is not clear how long the NCAA investigation has been underway or when it might conclude.
The Action Network's report also says the program held off-campus workouts under the direction of Nebraska's strength and conditioning program during the NCAA's COVID-19-related shutdown last year, which would be a violation of NCAA rules. The report didn't specify whether the workouts are being investigated by the NCAA.
The university did not immediately respond to the Journal Star's request for comment on Wednesday morning. An NCAA spokesperson had no comment, citing the organization's policy not to comment on "current, pending or potential investigations."
Nebraska, like every major college football program, employs several football staffers who are not on-field coaches. In 2020, NU had about a dozen analysts, quality control coaches and graduate assistants on its staff directory. Every practice in 2020 was closed to reporters due to COVID-19 restrictions and all but one spring practice and a couple of short windows in recent weeks have been closed to reporters. In those open portions of practice, analysts and a pair of former players who are volunteering with the program were seen on the field. Being at practice is not against NCAA rules for analysts.
In 2020, NU's most prominent analyst was Jonathan Rutledge, hired during the summer as a senior special teams analyst. Frost said when he hired Rutledge that the plan was for Rutledge to implement schemes and do the off-field work and then coordinate with NU's full-time assistant coaches on how to coach the players on the field.
Off-field staffers are not allowed to do any active coaching during practices or games.
"We’re going to try this,” Frost said in March 2020. “I didn’t really want to burden someone like Coach (Mike) Dawson with making sure our outside linebackers improved and running all four special teams. That’s a heavy role, so I wanted somebody that could do the X’s and O’s and schematics off the field for our special teams and really train our coaches to go out and implement it with our players. It’s going to save our position coaches a lot of time and have somebody whose entire time is dedicated to making our special teams better.”
The results were not good and Frost fired Rutledge after the season. Dawson is now Nebraska's special teams coordinator.
The report also levels allegations surrounding workouts that were held in 2020, and there's no doubt that players in the program were getting together away from campus and working out while the NCAA's shutdown of all team-related events was still in place. The question is what the oversight of those workouts looks like.
The Action Network reports that the off-campus workouts were held under the supervision of NU's strength staff.
Frost told the Journal Star last summer that players held their own, player-led workouts away from campus between the time they first started returning to Lincoln in late March and the time the NCAA first allowed informal, small-group workouts on campus on June 1.
"We had probably 30 kids who never left town," Frost said last year. "Then we started wondering where every one of our kids was. When we started making those phone calls, we identified immediately at least a dozen to 20 kids that had plans to come back to Lincoln. That's when we had to go into overdrive to make sure we had protocols in place, as they were coming back, to receive them and keep them safe and the community safe.
"It's been a slow trickle of kids (coming back) ever since then."
He said the players organized workouts and he was happy to see, "our leaders stepping up to the front through all of this."
