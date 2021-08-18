Frost, NU football program under NCAA investigation for analyst use

The university did not immediately respond to the Journal Star's request for comment on Wednesday morning. An NCAA spokesperson had no comment, citing the organization's policy not to comment on "current, pending or potential investigations."

Nebraska, like every major college football program, employs several football staffers who are not on-field coaches. In 2020, NU had about a dozen analysts, quality control coaches and graduate assistants on its staff directory. Every practice in 2020 was closed to reporters due to COVID-19 restrictions and all but one spring practice and a couple of short windows in recent weeks have been closed to reporters. In those open portions of practice, analysts and a pair of former players who are volunteering with the program were seen on the field. Being at practice is not against NCAA rules for analysts.

In 2020, NU's most prominent analyst was Jonathan Rutledge, hired during the summer as a senior special teams analyst. Frost said when he hired Rutledge that the plan was for Rutledge to implement schemes and do the off-field work and then coordinate with NU's full-time assistant coaches on how to coach the players on the field.

Off-field staffers are not allowed to do any active coaching during practices or games.