Frost: NU excited to play Oklahoma game, Huskers trying to add September home date

Frost on Monday called the rivalry his favorite in sports because he grew up on the classic games between the programs — he mentioned watching Mike Rozier for the Huskers and Billy Sims for the Sooners.

But with Nebraska playing just one home game before October, Frost said every option was discussed when it came to finding ways to get another home game on the schedule earlier in the season.

"I’m certainly excited about any chance to have more home games early in the season. For us, in the situation we’re in, to only play one home game before October doesn’t make a lot of sense," Frost said. "So we’re excited to play that game. I hope that we can do something with the schedule to make sure our fans can get in and see us sooner and more often."

At the end of the day, Frost said, Nebraska's players are excited to play the game.

"Our kids want to play it. When they heard the news (that the game might be canceled), our leadership group called a meeting and wanted me there to make sure they had an opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the country," Frost said.