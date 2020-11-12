 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frost: No decision yet on who will start at QB for the Huskers
View Comments
topical

Frost: No decision yet on who will start at QB for the Huskers

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Northwestern Football

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs on the field with his team before Saturday's game against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.

 Nam Y. Huh, The Associated Press

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost isn't ready to say who will start at quarterback Saturday against Penn State. 

"Still believe we have two really good players," Frost said Thursday of junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. "We'll make a decision here. Both guys have been competing for that and practicing to get there and we'll make a decision."  

McCaffrey replaced Martinez in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 21-13 loss to Northwestern and ended up completing 12 of 16 passes for 93 yards and an interception. He also rushed eight times for 49 yards.

Martinez ran the ball efficiently — 13 carries for 102 — but completed just 12 of 27 passes for 125 yards and saw his completion percentage on the season fall to 57.1%. As a freshman in 2018, Martinez completed 64.6% of his passes and then saw that rate drop to 59.4%.

Frost said Monday that he had talked with Martinez, the Fresno, California native, about the need to be more efficient overall in the passing game.

“I think there just needs to be some decisions that are made a little quicker and more efficiently and then a few balls that were just errant or out of bounds that needed to be put on the money,” Frost said. “But, for the most part, I think it’s just processing information quickly and getting the ball out on time where it’s supposed to go at a better clip.

“Just eliminating the plays that are killing us on drives. Just a couple of plays here and there will kill you in a game.”

Martinez has started 23 games in his career for Nebraska, including the first two this season, and has started every game in which he's been healthy and available. 

McCaffrey made a strong run at the job during preseason camp, which led Frost to say before Nebraska's Oct. 24 season opener against Ohio State that he felt like the Huskers had two starters and that he didn't think there was much (if any) daylight between the two. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Breaking down the word of the day, and more takes from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News