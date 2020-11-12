Frost: No decision yet on who will start at QB for the Huskers

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost isn't ready to say who will start at quarterback Saturday against Penn State.

"Still believe we have two really good players," Frost said Thursday of junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. "We'll make a decision here. Both guys have been competing for that and practicing to get there and we'll make a decision."

McCaffrey replaced Martinez in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 21-13 loss to Northwestern and ended up completing 12 of 16 passes for 93 yards and an interception. He also rushed eight times for 49 yards.

Martinez ran the ball efficiently — 13 carries for 102 — but completed just 12 of 27 passes for 125 yards and saw his completion percentage on the season fall to 57.1%. As a freshman in 2018, Martinez completed 64.6% of his passes and then saw that rate drop to 59.4%.

Frost said Monday that he had talked with Martinez, the Fresno, California native, about the need to be more efficient overall in the passing game.