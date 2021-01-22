Frost: No changes coming to 10-man crew of full-time assistants; will add special teams analyst

"I'm going to work a little more with Adrian this year," said Frost, adding that quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, "does an unbelievable job and has with all the quarterbacks he's ever had. But if we get those few plays a game that have been mistakes for Adrian ironed out and eliminated — in that game (at Rutgers) he played like a player of the year minus a few plays.

"That's going to be the challenge there."

Frost said he'll work with Martinez on "instinctual things" that the quarterback often will encounter in games.

As for redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, Frost declined to discuss rumors about the fleet quarterback's future with the program. But the coach had ample praise for the player, even though McCaffrey showed inconsistency as a passer, with one touchdown throw versus six interceptions. He started two games this season, going 1-1, before Martinez started the final four games.

"Luke's improvement in throwing the football from Year 1 to Year 2 and his control of the offense is going to give him a chance to be a really good player, a special player around here," Frost said. "If he continues on that path, I expect him to be an elite guy. If it ever got to the point where he wasn’t the guy (at QB), he’s a really good athlete.