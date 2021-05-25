 Skip to main content
Frost, Moos and other Husker coaches to take part in statewide Big Red Blitz in June
Frost, Moos and other Husker coaches to take part in statewide Big Red Blitz in June

Husker coaches tour state, 5.30

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost (right) answers an audience member's question as NU softball coach Rhonda Revelle (from left), wrestling coach Mark Manning, women's basketball coach Amy Williams and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg look on during a stop at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on May 30, 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

For the second time in three years, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos, football coach Scott Frost and others will visit 20 cities and towns across the state in the Big Red Blitz.

It will take place June 16.

Towns scheduled are Alliance, Broken Bow, Chadron, Columbus, David City, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Imperial, Kearney, Lexington, Loup City, Norfolk, North Platte, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City, Valentine and West Point.

Members of the Husker football coaching staff and head coaches from other sports will canvas the state to meet and greet Husker fans.

The first Big Red Blitz occurred in May of 2019, and last year’s Big Red Blitz was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has been far too long since we have been able to travel the state for an event like the Big Red Blitz,” Moos said in a statement. "Our coaches and staff look forward to this exciting opportunity to hit visit all parts of the state and spend time with our great fans. It is memorable to visit various towns and see the pride our people have in their hometowns, the state of Nebraska and the Huskers."

A detailed schedule regarding time and coaches will be released at a later date.

 

