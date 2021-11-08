Frost making major staff changes: OC Lubick, QB coach Verduzco, OL coach Austin, RB coach Held out

Scott Frost is returning to Nebraska in 2022 with a restructured contract, but most of his offensive staff is out.

Frost on Monday fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach Ryan Held.

It is a major shuffle for the fourth-year head coach whose own job status was in question until athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that Frost had agreed to a restructured deal and would return next year.

“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a statement. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

Austin, Held and Verduzco have been with Frost since he first became a coach at Central Florida in 2016, and have been on his staff each of the past six years, including all four at Nebraska.

Lubick and Frost coached together at Oregon and Lubick rejoined Frost at Nebraska after the 2019 season when Frost fired former NU and UCF offensive coordinator Troy Walters.