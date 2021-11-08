Frost making major staff changes: OC Lubick, QB coach Verduzco, OL coach Austin, RB coach Held out

Scott Frost is returning to Nebraska in 2022 with a restructured contract, but most of his offensive staff is out.
Frost on Monday fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach Ryan Held.
It is a major shuffle for the fourth-year head coach whose own job status was in question until athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that Frost had agreed to a restructured deal and would return next year.
“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a statement. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”
Austin, Held and Verduzco have been with Frost since he first became a coach at Central Florida in 2016, and have been on his staff each of the past six years, including all four at Nebraska.
Lubick and Frost coached together at Oregon and Lubick rejoined Frost at Nebraska after the 2019 season when Frost fired former NU and UCF offensive coordinator Troy Walters.
All of Nebraska's assistant coaches are under contract until Dec. 31, 2022, meaning NU will owe the remaining salary in buyouts.
Austin makes $500,000, as does Lubick. Held makes $400,000. Verduzco makes $375,000.
Nebraska’s offense has put up solid numbers in terms of yardage this year, but has lagged overall during Frost’s tenure. This year, NU is averaging 28.6 points per game, fourth in the rugged Big Ten, but a number also propped up by a 52-point outburst against FCS Fordham and a 56-7 rout of Northwestern in October. In their other eight games, the Huskers have failed to crest the 30-point mark.
Frost has said multiple times that he has essentially shared play-calling duties with Lubick since the midpoint of the 2020 season.
Austin has the title of run-game coordinator, while Held is the staff's recruiting coordinator and has been the point person for most of NU's efforts in recruiting junior colleges due to his longstanding ties and coaching experience at that level.
Frost now faces the notoriously difficult task in college football of finding quality assistant coaches to join his staff for what is clearly a make-or-break 2022 season.
'Nebraska showing some old-school patience': What people are saying about Scott Frost returning, 4 assistants out
Obviously we'll see what Scott Frost's contract restructure looks like, but the buyout, of course, is the key.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 8, 2021
Under the two-year extension he signed in 11/19 (through 2026), he still would have been due $15 million if fired following 2022 season.
I’ve had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do. No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does. Scott will continue to take the steps necessary to bring the football program to where it needs to be and I very much look forward to watching him do that. https://t.co/idw2tJwwTF— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 8, 2021
Over the past year-plus, Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost both agreed to restructured contracts to remain head coach. If Frost's is anything like Harbaugh's, I think it's great. All CFB coaching contracts should be lower bases/guaranteed money + incentives based on actual success.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2021
In a year when schools have been tripping over each other to fire coaches ASAP, Nebraska showing some old-school patience/faith that the record doesn't tell the whole story.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 8, 2021
Too close to start over, says this FOX broadcaster
This is the correct decision for @HuskerFBNation...They are far too close to turn around and start over...If the same things happen next year it is a different story, as Frost himself will admit! https://t.co/PIqnaYaQZ0— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 8, 2021
Frost will be back next year with a restructured contract.— Meg (@hotmesshusker) November 8, 2021
While I'm really going to miss reading everyone and their mom's opinion about what they think should happen, I'm glad the speculation is over and we can get back to tweeting at Trev to bring back blonde Herbie.#gbr
I’m all for this! As frustrating as this season’s been, this team’s stronger than last season, and Scott Frost is close to getting over the hump with this squad.— Josh Idachaba (@JoshIdachaba) November 8, 2021
These last two games (both winnable) are a great opportunity to get a statement win and build momentum for 2022. https://t.co/e3Mx8LHddf
Who is Nebraska going to get that can turn this program around if not Scott Frost? I agree with Nebraska giving him another shot at it. https://t.co/pCfEQP1Bna pic.twitter.com/Yulk5mmcGY— All Elite Sweet BAY BAY (@AllEliteSweet) November 8, 2021
Scott Frost, the offensive genius, didn’t have enough time to diagnose his offensive shortcomings in the first four years, or develop a backup QB, or any tackles, or any guards. (Ever heard of Covid-19?)— Jones (@theKatataKid) November 8, 2021
So it’s fair to bring him back for another year. #GBR
Keeping Scott Frost has a lot of parallels to the decisions Georgetown hoops had as Ewing struggled early - there’s nowhere else to go, as an alum he has a lot of goodwill that will never extinguish. In GU’s case the faith worked but we stayed true to self and BE. Not NU case— Lorenzo Cortes (@Hoyatexas) November 8, 2021
Scott Frost Jim Harbaugh— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) November 8, 2021
🤝
Saved by buyouts https://t.co/eauh7Fb5zu
Props to #Nebraska for making the right decision:— Embrik Eyles (@EmbrikEyles) November 8, 2021
23-16 loss at #3 OU
23-29 loss at #23 MSU in OT
32-29 loss vs #9 Michigan
30-23 loss at Minnesota
28-23 loss vs Purdue
26-17 loss vs OSU
Scott Frost and the Corn Huskers are so close, no reason to get rid of him! https://t.co/rdDLzZR0kE
Damn— Teddy Prochazka (@TeddyProchazka) November 8, 2021
Nebraska football finally figured it out — you’re not the coaching destination you think. Keep a guy that loves the Huskers and has shown he can win as a coach. Just not easy to win quickly at Nebraska anymore. It’s a 6 year rebuild. Not a 3.— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 8, 2021
For immediate release pertaining to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. pic.twitter.com/3YcE5gldw0— Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 8, 2021
