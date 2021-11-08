 Skip to main content
Frost making major staff changes: OC Lubick, QB coach Verduzco, OL coach Austin, RB coach Held out
Assistant coaches

From top left, Nebraska football assistants Greg Austin (offensive line), Matt Lubick (offensive coordinator), Ryan Held (running backs) and Mario Verduzco (quarterbacks) were all fired Monday.

 Journal Star file photos
Scott Frost is returning to Nebraska in 2022 with a restructured contract, but most of his offensive staff is out.

Frost on Monday fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach Ryan Held.

It is a major shuffle for the fourth-year head coach whose own job status was in question until athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that Frost had agreed to a restructured deal and would return next year. 

“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a statement. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

Austin, Held and Verduzco have been with Frost since he first became a coach at Central Florida in 2016, and have been on his staff each of the past six years, including all four at Nebraska.

Lubick and Frost coached together at Oregon and Lubick rejoined Frost at Nebraska after the 2019 season when Frost fired former NU and UCF offensive coordinator Troy Walters.

All of Nebraska's assistant coaches are under contract until Dec. 31, 2022, meaning NU will owe the remaining salary in buyouts.

Austin makes $500,000, as does Lubick. Held makes $400,000. Verduzco makes $375,000.

Nebraska’s offense has put up solid numbers in terms of yardage this year, but has lagged overall during Frost’s tenure. This year, NU is averaging 28.6 points per game, fourth in the rugged Big Ten, but a number also propped up by a 52-point outburst against FCS Fordham and a 56-7 rout of Northwestern in October. In their other eight games, the Huskers have failed to crest the 30-point mark.

Frost has said multiple times that he has essentially shared play-calling duties with Lubick since the midpoint of the 2020 season. 

Austin has the title of run-game coordinator, while Held is the staff's recruiting coordinator and has been the point person for most of NU's efforts in recruiting junior colleges due to his longstanding ties and coaching experience at that level. 

Frost now faces the notoriously difficult task in college football of finding quality assistant coaches to join his staff for what is clearly a make-or-break 2022 season.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

