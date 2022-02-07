Frost makes off-field hires in former UNI LB coach D.J. Vokolek, recruiting staffer Vince Guinta

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is adding a pair of college football veterans and familiar names to his coaching staff in an off-field role.

Longtime Northern Iowa linebackers coach D.J. Vokolek joined the NU staff as a quality control coach and Vince Guinta has returned to NU as Frost's senior director of player personnel and recruiting, according to the athletic department's staff directory.

Vokolek is the father of Husker senior tight end Travis Vokolek.

Guinta returns to Nebraska, where he once worked in an off-field role under head coach Bill Callahan from 2004-08 in various recruiting and football operations roles, including as the assistant director of football operations.

Most recently, Guinta has spent the past two seasons at Baylor as the school's associate athletic director for player personnel under head coach Dave Aranda. In that role, according to his school bio, Guinta oversaw, "all aspects of the Baylor Football recruiting process, which includes prospect identification, evaluations, marketing and social media, and campus visitations."

Before Baylor, Guinta spent five seasons at Oregon State and 2013-14 at Wisconsin.

Just last week, Frost discussed the importance of recruiting and scouting not only high school players, but the NCAA transfer portal as well and noted that he thought scouting other teams' rosters would become more important than ever going forward.

“Pro baseball teams have scouting departments for high school kids and college kids, and then they have to scout each other’s teams, too,” Frost said. “There’s a lot of schools in the country to try to scout all the rosters and then you’re trying to anticipate who might jump into the portal and who might not, and it could be a full-time job, absolutely.”

He said that the proliferation of transfers in the sport, "is going to change our structure a little bit. We're going to have to keep track of a lot more things and the players that could potentially leave."

Guinta, clearly, is going to be a central figure in how Nebraska bolsters and adjusts its recruiting department.

Vokolek had been in his current role as the Panthers' linebackers coach and assistant head coach since 2017 and spent eight years overall in two stints at the school.

Vokolek is a Lincoln native and a 1992 graduate of UNK, where he was a three-time captain as a defensive back and linebacker. He did his master's degree at UNO and was a graduate assistant and later an assistant coach at UNO.

Not only is Vokolek from Lincoln, but Frost and his coaching staff have deep ties with the coaches at Northern Iowa. Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander have both worked for longtime UNI head coach Mark Farley.

Vokolek was also the position coach for Nebraska inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic before he transferred from UNI to the Huskers last year.

NU had an opening for a defensive staffer after Bill Busch was promoted from a similar role to the full-time staff as the team's special teams coordinator.

Those two join graduate assistant Aaron Coeling as new off-field additions for Frost. Coeling, the former Charleston Southern offensive line coach, isn't in the staff directory yet but has already joined the program, per his social media. In addition to those hires, Frost is still looking for a director of player development to replace Marcus Castro-Walker, who took a similar job at Florida after a year at Nebraska.

