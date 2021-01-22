Frost, Lubick shared play calling duties late in 2020; plan to continue doing so

After a few months back in the same office, Frost handed over the reins at least partially.

“It was because he was ready, more than anything else,” Frost said. “Also because, where I felt like our team was in the season, freeing a little bit of my time up to spend a little bit more time with the players and be a little bit more involved with the other two units on the team was probably more of a benefit than losing myself in the minutia of call sheet and play calling.”

During that Rutgers game, Nebraska got off to a slow start and turned the ball over twice. At one point, Frost gathered the entire offense on the sideline and essentially read them the Riot Act. It was a striking scene perhaps not because of the demonstrative nature of Frost’s message, but because rarely have unit-wide offensive meetings taken place on NU’s sideline during games in Frost's tenure.

Perhaps they will be more common going forward.