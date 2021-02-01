Frost, Huskers reportedly have new director of player development for 'all-encompassing' role

Nebraska football has reportedly found its new director of player development, and he is a face familiar to head coach Scott Frost.

Frost has hired Marcus Castro-Walker away from Arizona State to take the job the fourth-year head coach recently described to the Journal Star as “an all-encompassing” role, according to a FootballScoop report Monday evening.

NU did not immediately confirm the hire, but a source told the Journal Star last week that Castro-Walker was a target.

Castro-Walker spent time with Frost and much of NU’s coaching staff for a year as the director of player development in 2016 at Central Florida, in between stints at ASU. Not only have Frost and Castro-Walker worked together before, but they both took part in a rim-to-rim hike of the Grand Canyon in 2018 along with Frost’s friend and The Program founder Erik Kapitulik.

Castro-Walker’s title at ASU was similar — director of college personnel — to the job he’s taking in Lincoln.

Frost laid out his vision for the role in mid-January during an extensive interview with the Journal Star.