Frost, Huskers reportedly have new director of player development for 'all-encompassing' role

Nebraska football has reportedly found its new director of player development, and he is a face familiar to head coach Scott Frost.
Frost has hired Marcus Castro-Walker away from Arizona State to take the job the fourth-year head coach recently described to the Journal Star as “an all-encompassing” role, according to a FootballScoop report Monday evening.
NU did not immediately confirm the hire, but a source told the Journal Star last week that Castro-Walker was a target.
Castro-Walker spent time with Frost and much of NU’s coaching staff for a year as the director of player development in 2016 at Central Florida, in between stints at ASU. Not only have Frost and Castro-Walker worked together before, but they both took part in a rim-to-rim hike of the Grand Canyon in 2018 along with Frost’s friend and The Program founder Erik Kapitulik.
Castro-Walker’s title at ASU was similar — director of college personnel — to the job he’s taking in Lincoln.
Frost laid out his vision for the role in mid-January during an extensive interview with the Journal Star.
“Those guys are usually plugged in with the players," Frost said. "A perfect guy in that role is somebody that can relate to all the kids, regardless of background, and that the kids trust to go to if they have anything going on off the field. Somebody that has a relationship with compliance, somebody that has a relationship with academics and can make sure the kids are doing what they’re supposed to do. Somebody that has a relationship with everybody in housing, so if there’s an issue in the dorms, they can take care of it. May even have a relationship with campus police in case one of our kids gets picked up for jaywalking.
“That role is almost all-encompassing, and if you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off everybody else’s plate and it helps the players out a lot.”
Frost said that Ron Brown, who previously held the director of player development role at NU, will continue to work with the football program, but that the new hire will play an important role as essentially a liaison between players — particularly young players — and the staff. He thought the importance of it was heightened because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that NU lost five freshmen to transfer alone in the past year.
“I think it was highlighted by having a handful of kids that left before the season even started,” he said. “Having somebody to make sure that they get integrated into life here, feel comfortable. This was a hard year from that standpoint. That’s why there’s (more than 1,500) kids in the portal.
"But we’re going to be a lot more conscious that we have the right people on board and approach things the right way and make sure the kids that enter our program get involved with things around the community and on campus a lot faster and try to do everything we can to make them feel at home immediately.”
