Frost, Huskers move fast, hire Matt Lubick as offensive coordinator and receivers coach

Scott Frost might not exactly be getting the Oregon band back together, but he’s bringing a central piece of the cast to Lincoln.

Matt Lubick, the former Oregon and Washington offensive coordinator, was named Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, the school announced Friday night.

"Matt Lubick is a great addition to our coaching staff," Frost said in a university release. "I have always wanted to work with Matt again since our days at Oregon together. He is the only person I considered for this position.

"Matt has an innovate offensive mind, provides a veteran presence on our staff and brings a proven track record of success at the Power Five level. Matt and I developed a great relationship working together previously, and I look forward to adding his expertise to our offensive staff."

Lubick worked closely with Frost at Oregon after being hired by Mark Helfrich when Helfrich first took over as the head coach after Chip Kelly's successful run at the school.