Frost, Huskers move fast, hire Matt Lubick as offensive coordinator and receivers coach

Scott Frost might not exactly be getting the Oregon band back together, but he’s bringing a central piece of the cast to Lincoln.
Matt Lubick, the former Oregon and Washington offensive coordinator, was named Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, the school announced Friday night.
"Matt Lubick is a great addition to our coaching staff," Frost said in a university release. "I have always wanted to work with Matt again since our days at Oregon together. He is the only person I considered for this position.
"Matt has an innovate offensive mind, provides a veteran presence on our staff and brings a proven track record of success at the Power Five level. Matt and I developed a great relationship working together previously, and I look forward to adding his expertise to our offensive staff."
Lubick worked closely with Frost at Oregon after being hired by Mark Helfrich when Helfrich first took over as the head coach after Chip Kelly's successful run at the school.
"I am humbled to have the opportunity to be part of Nebraska Football," Lubick said in the release. "Growing up I was in awe of Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney's unmatched run of success. It is a special situation for me to be reunited with an elite staff and Coach Frost who is the best in the business.
"The University of Nebraska is a world-class institution with the best fan base in college football."
Lubick, the 47-year-old Bozeman, Montana, native, first crossed paths with Frost when he was hired as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Ducks before the 2013 season. That had been Frost's position before he was elevated to offensive coordinator under Helfrich. Then Lubick took over as offensive coordinator for a year when Frost left for Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida head coaching job.
After Helfrich was fired at Oregon following the 2016 season, Lubick spent 2017 and 2018 as the co-offensive coordinator at Washington alongside Bush Hamdan. He made headlines, though, when he left coaching altogether after the 2018 season for a job working on a partnership between Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado, and a local bank.
Lubick, though, must have decided that he was ready to jump back into coaching. Frost, in announcing the hire, further shooting down rumors – dispelled by several sources to the Journal Star in recent days – that the school was interested in LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.
It all puts a cap on a whirlwind for Nebraska, which saw the school announce a mutual separation with former offensive coordinator Troy Walters earlier on Friday afternoon.
Lubick's salary and contract details were not immediately available. Walters made $700,000 for the same job title.
Lubick is the son of legendary coach Sonny Lubick, who worked at Colorado State (1993-2007), Miami, and Montana State over the course of a 38-year college coaching career.
Matt Lubick has worked with wide receivers in nearly all of his coaching stops including CSU (2001-04), Ole Miss (2005-06), Duke (2010-12) and then Oregon and Washington both.
He was named Football Scoop’s wide receivers coach of the year in 2012 and has a reputation as not only a talented position coach but also a dynamic recruiter.
At that time, Duke coach David Cutcliffe said of Lubick, “An assistant coach is so many things. But it starts with mentor. It starts with care and concern that’s real. Love, if you will. Matt Lubick exemplifies exactly what it means to be a mentor in every sense of the word. Past that, he coordinates our passing game as well as our recruiting efforts. Matt Lubick – no offense to anyone I’ve ever worked with – is simply the best recruiter that I’ve ever worked with.”
Said former Washington head coach Chris Petersen when he hired Lubick back in 2017: "He has earned a national reputation as an innovative coaching mind and a successful recruiter."
Lubick now heads an offensive staff that also includes a couple of other assistants who have new titles as of this week. The staff looks like this:
Lubick, offensive coordinator/wide receivers
Greg Austin, offensive line/run game coordinator
Ryan Held, running backs/recruiting coordinator
Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks
Sean Beckton, tight ends
