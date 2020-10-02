Frost: Huskers' depth could be tested by COVID-19 protocols, but NU grateful to be playing

For instance, with an injury to cornerback Braxton Clark, NU has six scholarship players known to be primarily cornerbacks, but sophomore Quinton Newsome was just recently cleared to return to activity after an injury of his own. The Huskers like their quarterback room a lot, but do have three scholarship signal-callers compared to four plus experienced walk-on Andrew Bunch last fall.

One consideration, according to Frost: Some positions are more susceptible than others at this point.

“For as many protocols and safeguards as you put in place, you can’t anticipate what’s going to happen,” Frost said. “We’re going to try to be as safe as we can and keep our kids healthy. The one thing we’ve looked at is how many players we have at each position that have tested positive for the virus or tested positive for antibodies. We feel good about our ability to field a team at a lot of positions, there’s some others where we don’t have any of our guys who have had the virus or have antibodies, so you just never know. I don’t think there’s any way to handle that.