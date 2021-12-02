Frost, Huskers close to landing LSU WR coach Mickey Joseph for revamped staff

That task will be tougher at Nebraska than it was for in-state LSU, of course, but Joseph has developed a track record of being able to identify and recruit high-level talent, and the Huskers need as much help as they can get on that front.

Joseph would be the first known hire made by Frost as he rebuilds his offensive staff. Frost fired four assistant coaches on Nov. 8 and still has work to do in filling out his staff. He will still need to find an offensive coordinator and coaches to oversee quarterbacks, running backs and the offensive line. Frost could also decide to hire a full-time special teams coordinator.

In the meantime, though, Frost and NU will likely deploy Joseph, the staff’s new ace recruiter, on the road between now and the early signing date on Dec. 15. It is possible, given the late stage of the week already, that Joseph would not actually be on the road until next week.

The other wrinkle in recent days is that LSU hired Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, officially announcing the move Tuesday. Since then, speculation built about whether Joseph would remain on the Tigers staff under the new regime or leave for his alma mater.

