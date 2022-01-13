Frost, Huskers appear to be closing in on hire of former TCU RB coach Bryan Applewhite

Nebraska coach Scott Frost appears to be closing in on a hire for his running backs coach.
Frost is expected to hire former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite to the same position on his staff, sources indicated to the Journal Star on Thursday.
The addition could be announced as soon as Thursday afternoon. Frost and NU have taken their time in evaluating their options as they seek to round out the Huskers' 10-man, full-time coaching staff.
Applewhite spent the past two seasons with Gary Patterson coaching running backs for the Horned Frogs and before that was at Colorado State for five years.
He's been in college football for 20-plus seasons. He coached five seasons at Louisiana-Monroe (2010-14) and six at Wyoming (2003-08) with a year at FCS Montana State in between.
Applewhite is a Northern Colorado graduate and a Colorado native.
In 2020, TCU had two running backs average better than 7.0 yards per carry in Zach Evans and Kendre Miller.
At Nebraska, Applewhite would be taking over a group that has perhaps as many question marks as any other on the roster.
Rahmir Johnson established himself as the top back midway through the season but missed the final two games of the year with a concussion. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry from the Michigan State game, when he first took over as NU's lead back, through the time he was injured.
Behind Johnson, NU has three returners who showed promise in 2020 but also either were inconsistent or dealt with injuries in Gabe Ervin Jr., Markese Stepp and Jaquez Yant. The Huskers also signed freshman Emmett Johnson out of Minneapolis and just landed Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson on Tuesday.
Ervin had risen to a starting role before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in September against Oklahoma. He'll likely not be fully healthy until the summer.
NU athletic director Trev Alberts told the Journal Star on Tuesday that he had confidence in the eventual outcome of Frost's search for his final assistant.
"Scott’s been very thoughtful, interviewed a lot of people," NU athletic director Trev Alberts said during a wide-ranging conversation with the Journal Star. "We’ve got the running back position, there’s a lot of candidates and a lot of interest. The challenge is every single day another coach gets fired at the NFL level or somewhere else and that opens up, well, geez, maybe we should talk to so-and-so."
Frost has had coaching positions open on his staff since Nov. 8, when he fired four offensive assistants during the Huskers' second bye week of the season. He filled three — offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph — before defensive line coach Tony Tuioti left for the same job at Oregon just before Christmas. In response to that move, Frost promoted Bill Busch from analyst to special teams coordinator and shifted Mike Dawson's responsibilities to include interior defensive linemen, leaving only the running backs job to fill.
It appears that the search may be drawing near a conclusion.
Check back for updates to this story
The turning point in every Nebraska football game in 2021
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙡
𝙏𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙪𝙠𝙚
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚
𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙥'𝙨 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚
𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙩
𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯'𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙡𝙨 𝙪𝙥𝙨𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙞𝙙
𝘼𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚
𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙩'𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙮
𝘿𝙞𝙙𝙣'𝙩 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜 ...
𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.