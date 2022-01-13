Frost, Huskers appear to be closing in on hire of former TCU RB coach Bryan Applewhite

Nebraska coach Scott Frost appears to be closing in on a hire for his running backs coach.

Frost is expected to hire former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite to the same position on his staff, sources indicated to the Journal Star on Thursday.

The addition could be announced as soon as Thursday afternoon. Frost and NU have taken their time in evaluating their options as they seek to round out the Huskers' 10-man, full-time coaching staff.

Applewhite spent the past two seasons with Gary Patterson coaching running backs for the Horned Frogs and before that was at Colorado State for five years.

He's been in college football for 20-plus seasons. He coached five seasons at Louisiana-Monroe (2010-14) and six at Wyoming (2003-08) with a year at FCS Montana State in between.

Applewhite is a Northern Colorado graduate and a Colorado native.

In 2020, TCU had two running backs average better than 7.0 yards per carry in Zach Evans and Kendre Miller.

At Nebraska, Applewhite would be taking over a group that has perhaps as many question marks as any other on the roster.