Frost, Hoiberg to donate portion of salaries to Husker athletic department

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will each donate a portion of their salaries for the upcoming fiscal year back to the Husker athletic department’s general operating fund, the school announced Thursday.

NU athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star that it was Frost and Hoiberg's idea to make the donation.

The amount donated will be determined as the athletic department finalizes its budget in the near future. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Frost makes $5 million annually and Hoiberg's base salary is set at $3 million.

A native of Wood River, Frost is in his third year as the Huskers’ head football coach. He was a two-year letterwinner at quarterback for Nebraska in 1996 and 1997, leading the Huskers to the 1997 national championship. His parents are both NU graduates and his mother, Carol, is a member of the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.

