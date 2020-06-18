Frost, Hoiberg to donate portion of salaries to Husker athletic department

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will each donate a portion of their salaries for the upcoming fiscal year back to the Husker athletic department’s general operating fund, the school announced Thursday.
NU athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star that it was Frost and Hoiberg's idea to make the donation.
The amount donated will be determined as the athletic department finalizes its budget in the near future. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Frost makes $5 million annually and Hoiberg's base salary is set at $3 million.
A native of Wood River, Frost is in his third year as the Huskers’ head football coach. He was a two-year letterwinner at quarterback for Nebraska in 1996 and 1997, leading the Huskers to the 1997 national championship. His parents are both NU graduates and his mother, Carol, is a member of the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.
Scott Frost says a shortened spring "sets you back as far as knowing X's and O's" but is pleased with how the team has handled the return to campus.
Husker hoops coach Hoiberg, former player and exec with Timberwolves, releases statement on Floyd death
"As the head coach of incredible young black men, I know I have a job to do to help them grow on and off the court."
“These are difficult times across our country and in college athletics, and Nebraska Athletics is not immune to the financial crunch,” Frost said in a news release. “This athletic department has been so important to my family for several decades. Before I ever played or coached here, I was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan first. I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward.”
Hoiberg is entering his second season leading the Nebraska men’s basketball program and has deep family roots to school. Both of his parents are Nebraska graduates and his grandfather, Jerry Bush, was the Husker men’s basketball coach from 1954 to 1963.
“When I took this job, one of the things that stood out to me most about Nebraska was its complete commitment to the student-athlete, not just in football or men’s basketball, but in all sports,” Hoiberg said. “After a little more than a year here, I am even more impressed with the resources available to our young men and women. It is important to me to contribute to keeping Nebraska a leader in student-athlete support and services.”
