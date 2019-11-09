We talked about his quarterbacks and the intense glare on that position at places like Nebraska.
We talked about lack of sleep.
We talked briefly about Maurice Washington (the situation remains cloudy) as well as Dedrick Mills. Can Nebraska get Mills more involved in the offense during the season's home stretch?
We talked about how his team is trying to learn how to "put our foot on an opponent's throat," as Scott Frost put it.
We talked about the scant attention Frost pays to what media says about his program.
And, yeah, we talked about those dreadful third quarters during our conversation Friday at Memorial Stadium.
"We've been talking about it as a staff, kind of scratching our heads," Frost said of the fact his team has been outscored 93-47 in the third quarter of games this season. "We go into the game with a game plan and we've been pretty good in the first quarter."
Nebraska has outscored opponents 62-51 in the first quarter.
"We go into halftime and make adjustments," Frost said. "Without those adjustments, we wouldn't be having good fourth quarters."
Nebraska has outscored opponents 74-48 in the fourth quarter.
"I just don't feel like our team comes out completely ready to attack in the third quarter," Frost said. "There have been some other circumstances that have added to it. It's something we're continuing to look at and try to address."
Frost meets with the offense at halftime, Erik Chinander with the defense. There's no magic formula. I remember Bo Pelini's staff having a similar problem during his tenure.
"I've never experienced this on any of my teams before," Frost said. "This is new."
In Nebraska's 34-7 loss Oct. 12 at Minnesota, Frost had his players run plays against air after they emerged from the halftime locker room. Didn't work. The Gophers outscored the Huskers 20-0 in the third quarter.
"I was frustrated at Minnesota because I didn't think our whole team was playing with the toughness and grit that we needed," Frost said. "So I told them what we were going to do. That necessarily wasn't the answer, either.
"To me, it's just more of a mindset than anything."
We talked about several subjects as he pushed through the bye week. I asked him if he hears the criticism that comes with his team being 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten with three regular-season games remaining.
"You know what's funny is I go around town and everybody's awesome," Frost said. "Everybody that I see tells me that they knew what a difficult undertaking this was, and that you don't fix 15 years in 18 months. But every once in awhile, someone will come up to me and say, 'Hey, don't listen to what everybody's saying.'
"Sometimes I think they forget you're an actual human being," he adds with a smile. "Then I kind of scratch my head and think, 'Wow, it must be getting bad out there.'"
I'll have plenty more from Frost in columns Sunday and Monday.