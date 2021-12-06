Frost has work left to do on staff hires, but a leading OC candidate and an OL name emerge

A source also confirmed that Nebraska did speak with Nebraska-Kearney head coach Josh Lynn recently, but likely not about the coordinator opening. In addition to his head coaching duties, Lynn coaches the offensive line at the Division II school. Nebraska and Lynn also have history. Coaches from the two schools put their heads together this summer with coaches from Coastal Carolina about option principles, so communication between them is perhaps not surprising regardless of what direction Frost ultimately goes with his hires.

At special teams coordinator, Virginia special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield remains in the mix, according to a source. Brumfield has overseen the Cavaliers’ special teams since 2018 and ran them at UT-San Antonio and Western Kentucky before that. Frost could also opt to stay in-house and promote Bill Busch, the Pender native, to the full-time coordinator role. He served the past year as an analyst and worked with NU’s special teams. He also coordinated Nebraska’s special teams from 2004-07 and has worked with them at other schools including Utah State and Wisconsin.

It is also perhaps too early to count out another special teams coordinator candidate like USC's Sean Snyder or Virginia Tech's James Shibest, both of whom are in the midst of head coaching transitions.

