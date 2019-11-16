Scott Frost has agreed to a two-year contract extension, Nebraska announced Saturday morning before the Huskers hosted Wisconsin.
Frost, who originally signed a seven-year, $35 million contract when he was hired in December 2017, now has a deal that goes through the 2026 season.
"I'm grateful to a lot of people," Frost said Saturday after a loss to Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium. To (UNL Chancellor) Ronnie Green — he came to my office and suggested it and told me it’s what they wanted to do. I’m grateful to him and (athletic director Bill Moos) and (interim NU system President) Susan Fritz, the leadership at this university."
Frost, the former NU quarterback, is 8-14 over his first 22 career games as head coach after the Huskers' loss to the Badgers.
"We're all a little frustrated I know because of our record, but we're in it for the long haul and building a program, and it's going to take several years," Moos said before the game. "It just made sense to do it now — I was going to do it anyway. And this, I think, is a good piece for some good morale and good energy in our program."
The financial details of Frost's contract, which pays him $5 million per season, remain the same as the original agreement through 2026, and Moos said the buyout terms mirror the original contract. Frost's extension comes on the heels of a pair of second-year coaches, Willie Taggart at Florida State and Chad Morris at Arkansas, being fired before the end of their second seasons.
Were other teams using that fact against Frost and Nebraska in recruiting?
"You never know; there are dirty tactics in recruiting. But my feeling is from the time I hired Scott, was that he's the guy for the long haul," Moos said. "And we needed to do this right and it was going to take some time. And I still think we're on schedule."
As for Frost, he said after the game that he's committed to turning the Husker program around as long as it takes.
"This is where I want to be," Frost said. "People in Nebraska know me pretty well, and I’m a fighter. I’m not going to quit until this is right. We took the Nebraska job as a staff because we figured we had the runway to build this and build it the right way.
"In a lot of ways there was more work to be done than we even anticipated before we came to Lincoln, and there’s still things to do to get right."
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's safety Eric Burrell (25) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska's wide receiver JD Spielman in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs with the ball after escaping a tackle from Wisconsin's safety Reggie Pearson (2) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Bryson Williams, a former Lincoln Southeast standout, smiles on the sidelines during the game against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is sacked by Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is sacked by Wisconsin's Zack Baun (56) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs with the ball against Wisconsin's safety Eric Burrell (25) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) is forced out of bounds by Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson and Chris Orr (right) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is taken down by Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson for a loss in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs the ball down to the 2-yard line in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez gets up after a sack in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) closes in on Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scores a touchdown against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) celebrates after making a stop near the end zone in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs away from Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost reacts moments before the end of the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens lends a hand to quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) after a sack in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks off the field after losing to Wisconsin 37-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's coach Scott Frost walks off the field after losing to Wisconsin 37-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores in the first quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering (32) kicks the ball, resulting in a 89-yard kickoff return touchdown by Wisconsin in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) holds off Nebraska's Mohamed Barry on a second-quarter run to the 7-yard line Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor enjoys the moment after scoring in the third quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank (1) celebrates his 89-yard kickoff return for a first-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank (1) takes off on an 89-yard kickoff return for a first-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scores on a 2-yard touchdown run against Wisconsin in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) rushes for a first down against Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (2) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) scores a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (right) looks for room against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (left) celebrates a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Feathers on a Husker marching band member's hat blow in the wind before a football game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets tackled by Wisconsin's Zach Baun (56) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) breaks away for a 26-yard run for a first down against Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose (5) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (2) tackles Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) takes off after being pressured by Wisconsin's defense Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23)looks for room against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
The Husker marching band is seen reflected in a tuba before a football game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska coach Scott Frost looks over his notes during a game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour (center) is taken down by Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (right) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor (left) keeps an eye on Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks the sidelines against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor makes a one-handed catch before fumbling on a hit by Nebraska's JoJo Domann (right) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Fans whoop it up before a football game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) goes over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle (bottom) for a third-quarter touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour (37) tries to avoid Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose (5) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. (6) is flagged for pass interference on on a third-quarter play against Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson (84) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs on a fourth-down play, but is short of the first down and Wisconsin take over on downs in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost crouches on the sideline, shaking his head after the Huskers failed to convert on fourth down and Wisconsin took over Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) loses the ball as he is tackled by Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor takes a handoff from Jack Coan (17) against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (left) is congratulated after a touchdown by tight end Austin Allen (11) during a game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Omaha native Adam Devine stands on the field during a football game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Omaha native Adam Devine stands on the field during a football game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills scores a touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) (left) evades a Wisconsin tackler Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's Jojo Domann (13) and Mohamed Barry (7) celebrate a Wisconsin fumble Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs the ball down to the 2-yard line against Wisconsin's Eric Burrell (right) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) holds off Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) on a second-quarter run to the 7-yard line Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor (4) breaks away from an attempted tackle by Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle (23) before scoring in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) holds off Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (left) on a second-quarter run to the 7-yard line Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn (57) picks off a pass from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez in the second quarter as Aron Cruickshank (1) looks on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Cruickshank had a kickoff return for a TD in the first quarter.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs with the ball against Wisconsin's defensive end Rodas Johnson (56) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's outside linebacker JoJo Domann (13) and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23) miss a chance to tackle Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (right), leading to a Badger touchdown during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) celebrates his touchdown against Wisconsin with teammate wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) during first half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's wide receiver JD Spielman (10) catches a pass against Wisconsin during first half action on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs with the ball after escaping a tackle from Wisconsin's safety Reggie Pearson (2) during first half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's running back Dedrick Mills (26) carries the ball against Wisconsin's safety Reggie Pearson (2), defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) and defensive end Michael Balistreri (57) during first half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) talks with recruit Xavier Hutchinson before the home game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) talks with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during pre-game warmups Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) talks with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during pre-game warmups Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
The Cornhusker Marching Band performs from the top of the Stadium Drive Parking Garage before a Nebraska home game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Fans walk around the bounce houses around Memorial Stadium before Nebraska hosts Wisconsin on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) carries the ball against Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen (92), Michael Balistreri (57) and Reggie Pearson (2) during first-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.