Frost gives latest on TE injuries and a new name in the mix; Smothers' good day; too many penalties

The Nebraska tight ends group is in the midst of a bout against the injury bug.

The top two in Sean Beckton’s group, juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, both missed practice on Wednesday when reporters were allowed in for about 30 minutes, as did freshman walk-on Nate Boerkircher. Touted freshman Thomas Fidone, of course, has been out since mid-April with a torn ACL and NU is hoping, at best, he might be back some point during the second half of the season.

Frost tamped down any worry about Allen, the 6-foot-9, 255-pounder and a candidate for captaincy, saying, “We were just giving Austin a little time off.”

Vokolek, the 6-6, 260-pounder and perhaps the best blocker on Nebraska’s offense, is going to miss more time than Allen. How much? Or will it bleed into the regular season? Frost wouldn’t give a specific timeline for his return. His usual policy is only to confirm if a player is going to miss the entire season or miss “extended time.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys nicked up, but we expect them back. Travis is one of those,” Frost said.

He intimated redshirt freshman Chris Hickman has also dealt with the typical camp bumps and bruises.